Monroe County, GA

Happy 200th Monroe County

By Diane Glidewell
mymcr.net
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMonroe County celebrated its 200th birthday on Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 25 and 26, with a little something for everyone. There were some unique activities, like welcoming Gov. Brian Kemp to the stage on the square for the proclamation of the Bicentennial Celebration and viewing letters from a 1973 time capsule buried on the courthouse lawn and writing new messages to be unearthed in 2071. There were also traditional celebratory events, like a Car Show and a street dance on the square.

www.mymcr.net

