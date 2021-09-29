Ben Whishaw Thinks The James Bond Franchise Is Ready For A “Radical” Shift To Avoid Becoming A “Museum Piece”
It’s unclear what the James Bond film franchise is going to look like after “No Time to Die.” We know Daniel Craig is departing the role, but we’re not sure if the series will have another soft reboot or if the version of the character created by Craig will continue on with another actor in the role. But if it’s up to actor Ben Whishaw, who plays Q in the most recent Bond iteration, the franchise would undergo a massive overhaul.theplaylist.net
