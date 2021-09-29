Tony Orlando wows the Fine Arts Center

Entertainment legend Tony Orlando commanded the stage at the Fine Arts Center in Forsyth on Saturday night with a show that equaled any performance you can find in Las Vegas. After an introduction by Samantha Stevens, director of the Center, Orlando started the show with a hello to his first cousin, Rose Simonds, of Forsyth who was sitting on the front row with her daughter Christina Barfield, son-in-law, Curt, and her two grandchildren. Curt’s parents, Kathy and Rick Barfield, longtime residents of Forsyth, and his brother Jody were also sitting beside Rose. Rose lives only a couple of blocks from the Center and Orlando joked he was looking forward to going over to her house after the show for some lasagna.