Oxford awarded $750,000 grant for water system improvements
OXFORD — A $750,000 Community Development Block Grant was recently awarded to Oxford for a water improvements project. The city intends to use the grant for improvements to the water system along Oxford Road, Keel Street, West Keel Street, Beakhead Court, Cat's Paw Court and Perry Circle in west Oxford. The project will benefit 149 residents. The total project cost is $1,334,800 with $584,800 in matching funds.www.rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Comments / 0