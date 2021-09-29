CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford awarded $750,000 grant for water system improvements

By Alice Queen alice.queen@rockdalecitizen.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOXFORD — A $750,000 Community Development Block Grant was recently awarded to Oxford for a water improvements project. The city intends to use the grant for improvements to the water system along Oxford Road, Keel Street, West Keel Street, Beakhead Court, Cat's Paw Court and Perry Circle in west Oxford. The project will benefit 149 residents. The total project cost is $1,334,800 with $584,800 in matching funds.

