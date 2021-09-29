Daughter says Pelé will Leave Hospital and Recover at Home

Former WWE and WCW star Brian Knobbs of The Nasty Boys recently suffered a fall while recovering from the “major stomach issues” he was hospitalized for back in August. As noted in August, Knobbs complained of stomach pain back on Tuesday, August 10 and was rushed to the emergency room when his health took a sudden turn for the worse. Knobbs underwent tests to determine the severity of his stomach issues, and doctors expressed extreme concern. Doctors believed then that Knobbs would need a few months of hospital care. It was also revealed by Knobbs’ friend, Fred Jung, that Kobbs’ “good knee” gave out on him, and he needed surgery on his knee if he wanted to walk again.

WWE ・ 3 DAYS AGO