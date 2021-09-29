CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daughter says Pelé will Leave Hospital and Recover at Home

By Associated Press
 9 days ago
SAO PAULO (AP) — Pelé's daughter Kely Nascimento says the Brazilian soccer great is expected to leave the hospital after getting treatment for almost one month. The 80-year-old removed a tumor from his colon on Sept. 4 and spent days in intensive care after the surgery. Hospital Albert Einstein in Sao Paulo did not confirm the soccer great is expected to leave soon. Pelé published several pictures and videos on social media showing his recovery efforts. The tumor was found when he went for routine exams at the end of August.

1460 ESPN has the best sports coverage for Yakima, Washington.

