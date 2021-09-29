CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
6 Incredible Wonders In North Dakota That You Can Witness For Free

By Tori Jane
It’s no secret that North Dakota is filled to the brim with incredible wonders, both natural and man-made, that are well worth a visit as soon as one has the opportunity. Better, still, is when these wonders don’t require a fee to enter or see; when one can see some of the most amazing sights this state has to offer without shelling out even a penny (okay, except maybe for gas), it’s definitely an opportunity one must take. Here are six awesome wonders in North Dakota that you can check out for free.

1. Crow Flies High State Recreation Area, New Town

Naawada2016/Wikimedia
Naawada2016/Wikimedia
Crow Flies High State Recreation Area is super wonderful. It offers up incredible views of Lake Sakakawea and Four Bears' Bridge, and sometimes, when the water level is lower than usual, one can even see the remains of Sanish, a ghost town that lies beneath the waters forgotten by history. You'll find Crow Flies High State Recreation Area west of New Town, on Highway 23.
Read more about this awesome spot here.

2. The Geographical Center of North America, Rugby

Jimmy Emerson, DVM/Flickr
Bjorn/Flickr
Uh, yeah, so... if we told you that North Dakota is, in fact, the center of the universe, probably nobody would believe us - but they'd have to if we told them that the smack-dab geographical center of North America is right here in North Dakota! In January 1931, the US Geological Survey determined that one specific spot at the junction of Highways 2 and 3 in Rugby is, in fact, the center of N. America. And you can't miss it - it's only marked with an enormous, 21-foot-tall cairn. Come hang out as the "center" of attention!

3. Missouri River Basin/Huff Indian Village, Huff

Ken Lund/Flickr
Ken Lund/Flickr
The Missouri Basin is home to the Missouri River which, at its deepest, measures in at 175 feet. You'll encounter intriguing ancient Native American structures and geography dating back to around AD 1450, too. The portion of the Missouri flowing through the beautiful state of North Dakota extends 178 miles and has more than 1,500 miles of shoreline. Camping trip, anyone?
Read more about the Huff preserve here.

4. Davis Ranch, Goodrich area

Justin Meissen/Flickr
Justin Meissen/Flickr
Davis Ranch is one of the largest prairie landscapes in the Missouri Coteau, and the largest conservation preserve in North Dakota. This particular park is 6 miles long, north to south, and comes in at about 1.5 miles wide through and through. It's a lot to explore, but trust us when we say you're going to want to! Click here for more about this remarkable prairie.

5. White Horse Hill National Game Preserve, St. Michael

Beatnik Photos/Flickr
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Headquarters/Flickr
White Horse Hill National Game Preserve, formerly known as Sullys Hill, features tons of beautiful hiking and interesting historic significance. You'll see some amazing views of Devil's Lake, which is North Dakota's largest natural lake, and this is also a wonderful place to spot wildlife like bison as they roam the countryside. This is one you can't miss, and it doesn't get better than "free"! Read more about what used to be called Sully's Hill here.

6. Knife River Indiana Villages, Stanton

Jasperdo/Flickr
Jasperdo/Flickr
This one is particularly special. If you enjoyed exploring the Missouri River Basin and learning about the Huff Indiana Village, you'll also love this little spot. It's open year-round, and it features plenty of intriguing native and natural history. Make sure to check out the Visitor's Center, too! Learn more about this important Preserve here.

What do you think? How many of these interesting North Dakota wonders have you explored? Tell us about your favorites in the comments, or by using this form – we love to hear from you!

