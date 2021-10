Dying Light 2: Stay Human looks promising, but you know what would make it even better? Being able to play it on the bus, toilet, or in the lunchroom at work. Well, surprise, you’ll actually be able to do that, as it’s been announced Dying Light 2 will be playable on the Switch via the cloud. Not a lot of technical details have been revealed, but the cloud version of Dying Light 2 will launch right alongside the other versions, so Techland must have a fair amount of confidence in it. Other Switch cloud games such as Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and Hitman 3 have been received well enough. You can check out a quick trailer for the Switch version of Dying Light 2, below.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 13 DAYS AGO