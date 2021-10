It is hard to believe, but it has been less than a year since the Los Angeles Lakers won the 2020 NBA Championship. The Lakers did not get much of an opportunity to defend their title after bowing out in the first round of the 2021 NBA playoffs but now enter the 2021-22 campaign as one of the favorites to win it all once again. However, even though Los Angeles is deservedly getting the respect of oddsmakers and analysts, there is still doubt that they can actually accomplish the feat because of the roster’s age, which has led to pushback from members of the organization.

