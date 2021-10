Homecoming Week at Mary Persons

The Highland Huskies are preparing to battle the Wapello Indians for this year’s homecoming. This week students get to attend school in their best beach outfit, jersey, country or country club attire, class distinction clothes and spirit day looks. Wednesday night will be Boom Night at Riverside’s Hall Park starting with a parade at 6 p.m. Boom Night will include performances from the drill team and Lil Huskies Drill Team, coronation and more. This year’s court is Connor Grinstead, Carson Netser, Tristen Wendling, Eli Slaymaker, Grace Batcheller, Jalynn Brown, Carsen Mellinger, and Mackenzi Hora. The drill team will also be having a cheesy potato sundae and hot dog meal fundraiser from 5-7 p.m., and the public is encouraged to bring lawn chairs and umbrellas in case of rain. The powderpuff game will take place after the coronation. Friday will feature the Husky Olympics, the varsity football game at 7 p.m. versus the Indians, with a semi-formal dance following the game at 9:30.

WAPELLO, IA ・ 10 DAYS AGO