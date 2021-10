After over a year of pre-recorded virtual concerts, the New Music New Haven concert series will return to live performances on Oct. 7 at 7:30 p.m. in Morse Recital Hall. The New Music New Haven series highlights various student composers from the Yale School of Music over six concerts during the year, and also occasionally showcases works from faculty composers. Five of the concerts feature chamber music, and one of them includes pieces for orchestra performed by the Yale Philharmonia — an orchestra made up of School of Music students. The Oct. 7 concert, which will present pieces by four composers and two professors, will be livestreamed on the School of Music website.

