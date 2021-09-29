CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas apartment building partially collapses, 7 injured: Officials

By Julia Jacobo
ABC News
 7 days ago
A Dallas apartment building has partially collapsed after firefighters were called to investigate a carbon monoxide leak, according to officials.

When firefighters arrived at the South Dallas apartment building around 10:30 a.m. local time, they noticed an odor of gas around the building, according to Dallas Fire-Rescue.

An explosion occurred while fire crews were investigating the scene, causing the two-story building to partially collapse, officials said.

The fire was producing flames and heavy smoke by 11 a.m., Dallas Fire-Rescue spokesman Jason Evans told reporters in a news conference Wednesday afternoon. At least half of the building appeared to be badly damaged and piles of debris from the building could be seen strewn around the structure.

"The damage is extensive," Evans said. "The collapse itself is extensive."

Seven people, including four firefighters, were injured in the explosion and taken to local hospitals. Three firefighters are in critical condition; and the remaining victims are expected to be released from the hospital, according to Dallas Fire-Rescue.

Residents began reporting the smell of gas as early as Tuesday night, Evans said. He did not elaborate on the initial investigation into those reports.

It is unclear what caused the explosion, fire officials said. Additional information was not immediately available.

ABC News' James Scholz contributed to this report.

Tall Mocha
7d ago

Always call the GAS COMPANY to report ANY ODOR. Do not call 911 to report gas leaks. Gas can be ignited so call the Gas Company. Even if the person on the phone doesn't believe you, stand your ground. Sometimes hooligans unscrew the gas fittings around residences or they come loose for some reason. It's up to you to report any odor to the GAS COMPANY. They usually send someone even in the darkest hours of night to fix it. Don't wait.

StarMatt
7d ago

Trying to make it sound like a collapse when it was caused by an actual event. It didn’t just fall like the poor folks in Champlain

The woofers
7d ago

If they smelled gas Tuesday night, they should have been evacuated the cause identified and repaired TUESDAY NIGHT.

