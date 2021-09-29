CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bill Belichick shoots down salacious Seth Wickersham nugget about meeting with Tom Brady

By Matt Dolloff
985thesportshub.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDid Bill Belichick really refuse to meet Tom Brady in person before the quarterback left the New England Patriots in 2020?. Belichick says it’s fake news. The Patriots head coach fielded questions about a wide range of topics on Wednesday, which was to be expected, as the team gets ready for Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to roll into Gillette Stadium for a highly anticipated Sunday Night Football showdown. Among the topics addressed was the lead in ESPN.com’s story about Seth Wickersham’s upcoming book about the Brady-Belichick Patriots dynasty, It’s Better To Be Feared.

