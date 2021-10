Bitcoin has passed the major psychological and technical level of $50K and continues to grow. In the last 24 hours alone, BTC has shown a growth of 6% and is trading around $55K. Over the week, Bitcoin spiked by 26%. Another psychological milestone is that Bitcoin’s capitalisation has overcome $1 trillion. Of course, this figure has a symbolic value, but for many retail investors, it is important to see the ability of the asset to overcome the psychological resistance.

MARKETS ・ 18 HOURS AGO