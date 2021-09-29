CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Matt Turner named to U.S. Men’s National Team roster for October’s FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

By revolutionsoccer.net
New England Revolution
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFOXBOROUGH, Mass. – New England Revolution goalkeeper Matt Turner has been called in to the United States Men’s National Team for three 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifying matches in October. Turner will join the United States for matches against Jamaica in Austin, Texas on October 7 (7:30 p.m. ET – ESPN2, TUDN, Univision), away at Panama on October 10 (6:00 p.m. ET – Paramount+), and Costa Rica in Columbus, Ohio on October 13 (7:00 p.m. ET – ESPN2, UniMás, TUDN).

