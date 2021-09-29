Saints' Kamara, Rams' Kupp among best bets to score

Kamara rushed 24 times for 89 yards and caught three of four targets for 29 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 28-13 win over the Patriots. Kamara struggled to find running room against a much-improved Patriots defense, but the volume combined with his usual contributions as a receiver produced a solid line. It's been a bit of a slow start for the dual-threat back in 2021, as his 3.3 yards per carry and 6.2 yards per catch are both the lowest of his career. A drop-off was to be expected following Drew Brees' retirement, but fantasy managers are hoping to see some improvement considering the draft capital it cost to acquire the star player. Kamara will look to take advantage of a favorable matchup against the Giants next Sunday.

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO