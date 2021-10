Lucy Lawless Lost A Star Wars Role Because Of Fans, Mena Massoud Plays Coy On Ezra Bridger Casting, And The Book Of Boba Fett Release Date | The Cantina. Welcome to The Cantina. It’s Friday, it’s last call, and we have Star Wars news, rumors, and entertainment! What have we done? We (Star Wars fans) may have cost Lucy Lawless a Star Wars role! The actress weighs in on her possible role in another series being ruined by fan desire to see her replace Gina Carano as Cara Dune. Also, Mena Massoud plays coy about his role as Ezra Bridger. Okay, that’s ALLEGED role, but you know we know. Lastly, The Book of Boba Fett release date has been revealed as well as a new poster! Drink up Terrans, and let’s get started!

MOVIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO