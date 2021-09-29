How Mark Farmer is helping Gwinnett County’s Entrepreneurship Base Grow and Thrive

Gwinnett County is the second-most populous county in Georgia and there’s a growing need for entrepreneurial support services. On this week’s episode of The Playbook, host Mark Collier, business consultant for the UGA Small Business Development Center, is joined by the Gwinnett County Economic Development Manager, Mark Farmer. Mark is part of a team of three charged with enhancing economic development in Gwinnett County. Mark’s area of focus is on small business and entrepreneurship, and he’s going to share details of a groundbreaking county sponsored project to assist Gwinnett County’s growing entrepreneurship base.