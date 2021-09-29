CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gwinnett County, GA

How Mark Farmer is helping Gwinnett County’s Entrepreneurship Base Grow and Thrive

By Mark Collier
myasbn.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGwinnett County is the second-most populous county in Georgia and there’s a growing need for entrepreneurial support services. On this week’s episode of The Playbook, host Mark Collier, business consultant for the UGA Small Business Development Center, is joined by the Gwinnett County Economic Development Manager, Mark Farmer. Mark is part of a team of three charged with enhancing economic development in Gwinnett County. Mark’s area of focus is on small business and entrepreneurship, and he’s going to share details of a groundbreaking county sponsored project to assist Gwinnett County’s growing entrepreneurship base.

