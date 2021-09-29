CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Los Angeles County, CA

Los Angeles County gas price reaches 2021 high

By CNS Author
foxla.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES - The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County was unchanged Wednesday, two days after reaching its high for 2021. The average price of $4.409 is 1.2 cents more than one week ago, six-tenths of a cent higher than one month ago and $1.209 greater than one year ago, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service. It has risen $1.177 since the start of the year.

www.foxla.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

U.S. Senate begins preliminary vote on debt ceiling hike

WASHINGTON, Oct 7 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate on Thursday began a procedural vote aimed at trying to pass a stop-gap increase in the Treasury Department's $28.4 trillion borrowing authority as lawmakers rushed to stanch worries about a debt default in less than two weeks. That came after hours of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

Senate locks in deal to vote on debt ceiling hike Thursday

The Senate has locked in a deal to pass a short-term debt ceiling extension on Thursday. Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) finalized the agreement to hold up to four hours of debate on the debt ceiling extension, followed by a key procedural hurdle to end debate on the bill, which will require 60 votes, around 7:30 p.m.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Traffic
Orange County, CA
Government
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Government
City
August, CA
Local
California Government
Orange County, CA
Traffic
County
Orange County, CA
Local
California Traffic
The Hill

Alleged Texas high school shooter released from jail

A student who is accused of opening fire in a Texas high school on Wednesday has been released on bond, according to multiple reports. Timothy George Simpkins, 18, posted a $75,000 bond and was released from Tarrant County Jail on Thursday, according to local ABC affiliate WFAA. Four people were injured in the shooting.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Food Prices#Consumer Price Index#Aaa#Fox 11#Fox 11 News#Fox 11 Los Angeles

Comments / 0

Community Policy