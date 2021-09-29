Los Angeles County gas price reaches 2021 high

LOS ANGELES - The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County was unchanged Wednesday, two days after reaching its high for 2021. The average price of $4.409 is 1.2 cents more than one week ago, six-tenths of a cent higher than one month ago and $1.209 greater than one year ago, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service. It has risen $1.177 since the start of the year.