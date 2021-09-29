Mid-Autumn Festival: A Closer Look at Asian Cultures

Mid-Autumn Festival, also known as Moon Festival or Mooncake Festival, is a traditional Chinese festival that is honored by many East and Southeast Asian countries and other areas. The festival takes place on the 15th day of the 8th month of the lunar calendar, which was Sept. 21 in the Gregorian calendar this year. It is believed that on this day, in the middle of Autumn harvest season, the moon is at its brightest at full size.