CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Mid-Autumn Festival: A Closer Look at Asian Cultures

By Quynh Chu
thedepauw.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMid-Autumn Festival, also known as Moon Festival or Mooncake Festival, is a traditional Chinese festival that is honored by many East and Southeast Asian countries and other areas. The festival takes place on the 15th day of the 8th month of the lunar calendar, which was Sept. 21 in the Gregorian calendar this year. It is believed that on this day, in the middle of Autumn harvest season, the moon is at its brightest at full size.

thedepauw.com

Comments / 0

Related
theutcecho.com

Mid-Autumn Festival Brings a Piece of China to UTC

The Mid-Autumn Festival is a 3-day holiday held from Sept. 19 to Sept. 21. It is a holiday, like Thanksgiving, that celebrates friendship and camaraderie, often with family reunions and get-togethers. The festival is based on a Chinese mythology about a Moon goddess Chang’e and her husband Hou Yi. Hou...
CHINA
chandleraz.gov

Asian Moon Festival

The Asian Moon Fest is in honor of the popular Mid-Autumn Festival celebrated by many East and Southeast Asian people. On this day, the Chinese believe that the moon is at its brightest and fullest size, coinciding with harvest time in the middle of Autumn. Lanterns of all sizes and shapes are carried and displayed – symbolic beacons that light people's path to prosperity and good fortune.
CHANDLER, AZ
uscannenbergmedia.com

USC Chinese students enjoy their Mid-Autumn Festival

September 21 was the Mid-Autumn Festival, which is one of the most important holidays in Chinese culture. Its popularity is on par with that of Christmas in the United States. The history of the Mid-Autumn Festival dates back over 3000 years. People reunite with their families on this day, and enjoy food like mooncakes, and gaze at the moon shining at night.
LOS ANGELES, CA
statepress.com

Video: Mid-Autumn Festival celebrates Chinese traditions in ASU community

The Chinese Student and Scholars Association held its annual mid-autumn celebration. The Chinese Student and Scholars Association held an annual event celebrating the Mid-Autumn Festival, a Chinese tradition. The event was held on Sept. 17, and its main goal was to unite Chinese international students and introduce the tradition to other students.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mid Autumn Festival#Chinese Culture#Autumn#Poetry#Chinatown#Southeast Asian#Depauw
J.M. Lesinski

Canalside Welcomes Return of Asian Food and Culture Festival

A shot of the Asian Food and Culture Festival at Canalside in Buffalo, New York on September 19, 2021.Photo by J.M. Lesinski. As Buffalo’s Canalside continues to see new development and activities growing on the shorefront day by day, a familiar festival made a triumphant return to the shores of Lake Erie, celebrating the Asian community in Western New York.
BUFFALO, NY
University of Arkansas

Celebrate Mid-Autumn Festival on Friday with VSA, CLCC, JSA and FSO

The Vietnamese Student Association, Chinese Language and Culture Club, Japanese Student Association and Filipino Student Organization would love to invite students to attend the Mid-Autumn Festival at 6 p.m., Friday, Oct. 8, in the Multicultural Center on the fourth floor of the Arkansas Union. The Mid-Autumn Festival, also known as...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
libertywingspan.com

East Asian pop culture, ready for take off

In the past decade, East Asian culture has taken off. South Korean and Japanese entertainment consume screens. South Korean and Japanese entertainment is filling screens all over the world, quickly finding a place to embed itself within Western culture. In just 2021, the first Korean pop star attended the Met...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Music
Country
China
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette

Festival honors Korean culture

Throughout the afternoon Saturday, Jeong-il Cho handed out slips of paper adorned with visitors’ names, written in Korean calligraphy. It was a way to help promote the Fort Wayne community’s diversity, she said. “We are all very diverse, and learning about each other, that’s the main core,” said Cho, an...
FORT WAYNE, IN
MOJEH

Seven Cultural Experiences To Attend This Autumn

Searching for something to do in the desert that doesn’t involve shopping, dining out or sweltering in the outdoors? MOJEH’s rounded up where to get your art and culture fix this autumn – in Dubai, there are exhibitions, immersive shows and live stage performances. Dubai Design Week. From November 8-13,...
VISUAL ART
funcheap.com

16th Annual Millbrae Japanese Culture Festival

Celebrate the growing diversity and unique cultures of Millbrae and its surrounding communities on the San Francisco Bay Area Peninsula. This annual non-profit event provides family friendly entertainment and activities for children and adults. Join the fun and enjoy good food (including beer and sake), live stage performances, autographed Asian...
MILLBRAE, CA
WVNews

Autumn Glory Festival highlights changing fall colors

As the summer season draws to a close in one of Maryland’s top tourist destinations, attention turns to celebrating some of the best fall scenes anywhere. Every year, Garrett County is home to the Autumn Glory Festival, five days of appreciation of the beauty of the local fall foliage. This year’s event will be held Oct. 13-17.
S. F. Mori

Asian Festival of Utah Will Be Held on October 2, 2021

Announcement of Utah Asian Festival 2021(Image in the public domain) Saturday, October 2, 2021, is slated as the date for the Asian Festival of Utah. It will be held in Sandy at the Mountain America Expo Center. It is free and open to the public. There is free parking available at the venue.
UTAH STATE
sandiegouniontribune.com

Festival returns celebrating Philippine culture

The 20th annual Filipino Cultural Celebration is set for Oct. 9 in the Oceanside Civic Center Plaza, hosted by the the Filipino-American Cultural Organization and Oceanside Public Library. Highlights include Philippine folk dancing and music with costumes and performances by local Filipino-American groups. The FACO Cultural Dance Group will perform...
OCEANSIDE, CA
WTVQ

“Shoyu Tell” debuts at Japanese Culture Festival

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – “Shoyu Tell” debuted Saturday at the Lexington Children’s Theater during Lexingotn’s Japanese Culture Festival. The play is about a little boy embracing his cultural differences after being picked on at school for bringing a sushi lunch. The playwrite is a Japanese-American who wrote the play off...
LEXINGTON, KY
Augusta Free Press

Virginia Fall Foliage Festival turns 50: Autumn festival this weekend

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. For the first time in two years, the River City’s downtown welcomes back an annual, can’t-miss tradition while celebrating a milestone. The 50th anniversary of the Fall Foliage Art Show returns to Waynesboro on Saturday, Oct. 9 and Sunday, Oct. 10. The...
VIRGINIA STATE
Post-Bulletin

Unique finds await at autumn festivals

It’s time to turn your thoughts inward toward your home, your warm nest, as autumn progresses and winter comes one day closer. The home has become the place where we express our style and values. There is no “one look," rather a personal style has become more important, and it’s good to be a little quirky with not only your pumpkin décor, but some unique furniture finds.
LAKE CITY, MN
franklintownnews.com

Franklin Cultural Festival a Hit on Town Common

The Franklin Cultural Council held its first Franklin Cultural Festival on a warm, sunny afternoon on Sunday, September 12, 2021. An estimated 8,000 people attended the festival, which featured artisans, food trucks, and performances throughout the day. Here a glimpse of some of the fun.
POLITICS
depauliaonline.com

Boba culture comes closer to Lincoln Park

Bubble tea, pearl milk tea or boba — whatever you wish to call it, just be delighted that the concoction of flavors had made its way to campus. TSAoCAA, pronounced “tao-tah” joins the handful of shops specializing in freshly brewed tea as it debuted on Sept. 10 located at 1337 W Fullerton Avenue.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy