“The Spitfire Grill”: DePauw Theatre Comes Back

Join Jesse and Dave at opening night to hear from the artists and creatives behind what the groups calls "this next great chapter in Crossroads history." About the author: Jesse North is a journalist based in New York. Through the mediums of digital video and articles for both print and digital, his coverage includes breaking news, politics, crime, celebrity news, and entertainment features with a focus on diversity and inclusion in the arts. Jesse’s work has been seen on NBC News, Us Weekly, Broadway.com, Entertainment Weekly, People, and 92nd Street Y. Jesse is also a roller coaster enthusiast and Ben & Jerry’s connoisseur. | Dave Tavani is a freelance video story teller and photographer. In addition to contributing to Jersey Arts, Dave works mainly for nonprofit and arts organizations in the Philadelphia area. His recent clients include Visit Philadelphia, The Pew Center for Arts and Heritage, McCarter Theatre Center, Philadelphia Magazine, The Food Trust, Association for Public Art, and the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation. He lives in Philadelphia with his wife and basset hound.

PERFORMING ARTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO