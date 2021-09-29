CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
“The Spitfire Grill”: DePauw Theatre Comes Back

By Hazel Nguyen
thedepauw.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a year and a half of Zoom performances, DePauw theatre returned with their first musical: “The Spitfire Grill.” The play was performed at Moore Theatre from September 23 through September 25 at 7:30 p.m. and on September 26 at 3 p.m. According to the synopsis, the show “follows Percy...

wgnradio.com

American Mariachi is coming to the Goodman Theatre

Playwright Jose Cruz Gonzalez joins Steve Dale to talk about his latest story coming to the Goodman Theatre, American Mariachi. Listen in while Jose shares the details of the story that will be coming to life on stage this October and the history surrounding mariachi music. To learn more about about the show and to get tickets go to goodmantheatre.org.
mercercluster.com

Mercer Theatre is back in on stage and ready for the upcoming year

After a year and a half of finding creative ways to put on their productions, Mercer Theatre is back to live performances, and this years’ selection of shows is looking to be worth the wait. In spring 2020, the Mercer Players were forced to cancel their performances of "The Commedia...
spectrumnews1.com

A 'dream' come true: Marquette Theatre takes the stage for live performances

MILWAUKEE— The performing arts are returning in person to college campuses, something that means a lot to students with dreams to enter the theatre profession. Live performances are returning to the stage at Marquette University. Last year the Marquette Theatre Department still performed, but could only live stream shows. Marquette Theatre was only able to perform one show to an audience outdoors.
wooster.edu

Theatre productions return to Freedlander Theatre Oct. 4-6 with The Day the Music Came Back and Far Away

The Department of Theatre and Dance is offering two productions next week as live theatre returns to Freedlander Theatre at The College of Wooster. Performances of The Day the Music Came Back by Alvaro Saar Rios and Far Away by Caryl Churchill will be performed back-to-back Oct. 4-6 at 7:30 p.m. Both productions are directed by Jimmy Noriega, Associate Professor of Theatre and Dance.
kcstudio.org

Live Theatre is Back

“Well, it’s sure been a minute,” said MET Producing Artistic Director Karen Paisley. “It’s been too long. Reconnecting with each other is a healing experience, and we are so eager to get back on the boards and get dozens of local artists back to work. We were a week from opening the KC premiere of Jane Anderson’s ‘Mother of the Maid’ when the pandemic shutdown came. Now, a year and a half later, on Sept. 9 we’ll get to open — real voices in real time — Live theatre is back.”
marquettewire.org

Marquette Theatre is back in the spotlight

Live theater is such a unique experience. The roar of the crowd, the delicate acting and the shine of the lights creates an atmosphere unlike any other. While COVID-19 put live performances on hold, it’s time for them to return. Marquette Theatre announced their return to in-person performances this season...
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

After a very strange year, Odyssey Dance Theatre is back with Thriller!

If seeing Odyssey Dance Theatre's Thriller isn't part of your yearly Halloween traditions, it should be. After one of the strangest years ever, the show must go on!. Odyssey's "spooky spectacular" combines technical aspects of dance while paying homage to the stars of All Hallows' Eve including zombies, Frankenstein, mummies and Jasons.
morainevalley.edu

Cerqua Rivera Dance Theatre Coming to Moraine Valley

This younger group was founded in 1999. They entice audiences in magnetic human stories that are part original, part familiar through a diverse company and its many artistic languages. It fuses dance, music and visual art to explore and celebrate contemporary society. The Cerqua Rivera Dance Theatre develops new multi-disciplinary...
essexnewsdaily.com

Nutley Little Theatre is back and offering entertainment in a hybridized format

NUTLEY, NJ — Many theaters shut down last year amid the COVID-19 pandemic — and some will never reopen their doors, unable to overcome the loss of ticket sales and production revenue. But the Nutley Little Theatre wasn’t one of them, and it is now launching its first season with live, in-person shows since the 2019-2020 season was cut short. Starting with two filmed and streamed performances, “A Clean Shoot” from Sept. 16 to Oct. 14 and “Effigy” on Oct. 1, Oct. 2 and Oct. 3, the theater staff created a hybrid season, quite similar to how many schools operated last spring.
Rochester City Newspaper

Geva Theatre Center welcomes back audiences with fun, rowdy ‘Vietgone’

It’s been so long since I’ve sat in a physical theatre that I can’t remember if audiences usually applaud as soon as someone steps onstage to welcome them. Perhaps. But I definitely don’t remember the applause feeling as euphoric as it did during the first moment of “Vietgone.” The Geva Theatre Center production, originally scheduled for May 2020, is presented now through Oct. 24 with several COVID protocols in place (including a mask mandate for the audience).
sdpb.org

The Black Hills Community Theatre is back

This interview is from SDPB's daily public-affairs show, In the Moment, hosted by Lori Walsh. The Black Hills Community Theatre is planning for an upcoming production of Julius Caesar. We talk with artistic director Jayme Kilburn about why she found a home in South Dakota and what the company is doing to prevent further pandemic disruption.
Pauls Valley Daily Democrat

Theatre kicks back off in Ardmore

Ardmore Little Theatre kicks off its 67th continuous season in early October with a comedy, "The Dixie Swim Club." Reservations for "The Dixie Swim Club" opens to season ticket holders on Friday, Oct. 1 and to the public on Monday, Oct. 4. Tickets for ALT's 2021-2022 season are now available,...
WISH-TV

‘Alabaster’ comes to Phoenix Theatre stage

“Alabaster” by Audrey Cefaly is a dark, comic, southern drama about love, art, and the power of women. This all-female drama explores the meaning and purpose of art and the struggle of the lost and tortured souls that seek to create it. It is running at the Phoenix Theater starting...
newjerseystage.com

The Day Has Come: Introducing Crossroads Festival Theatre

Join Jesse and Dave at opening night to hear from the artists and creatives behind what the groups calls "this next great chapter in Crossroads history." About the author: Jesse North is a journalist based in New York. Through the mediums of digital video and articles for both print and digital, his coverage includes breaking news, politics, crime, celebrity news, and entertainment features with a focus on diversity and inclusion in the arts. Jesse’s work has been seen on NBC News, Us Weekly, Broadway.com, Entertainment Weekly, People, and 92nd Street Y. Jesse is also a roller coaster enthusiast and Ben & Jerry’s connoisseur. | Dave Tavani is a freelance video story teller and photographer. In addition to contributing to Jersey Arts, Dave works mainly for nonprofit and arts organizations in the Philadelphia area. His recent clients include Visit Philadelphia, The Pew Center for Arts and Heritage, McCarter Theatre Center, Philadelphia Magazine, The Food Trust, Association for Public Art, and the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation. He lives in Philadelphia with his wife and basset hound.
