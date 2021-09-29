Balancing points
OPINION — Walking on the gravel toward the draw, I am surprised by the tops of the ash trees nestled in the folds of the land. They are burnished shades of glowing amber, ochre, and lemon-yellow, brighter than any autumn since I moved here. Against the gray sky and dead prairie grasses, they shine like a vein of gold in a granite hillside. It’s easy to imagine, while walking north of our house, what the view would have looked like 100 years ago, when my husband’s great-grandparents arrived here and started building their home. It is easy to imagine, because it probably looked exactly the same: hills, valleys, a few trees, a lot of grass.www.bhpioneer.com
