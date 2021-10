Gerhart (Gary) Goodrich, 85, of Spearfish, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021 having lived a good life. Born to Charles and Hazel (Steir) Goodrich March 31, 1936 in Lead. He was in the Episcopal Church kindergarten with many of his friends who would later graduate with him in 1953 from Lead High School and remain lifelong friends.