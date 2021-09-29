CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wiki & Navy Blue team up for "Can't Do This Alone"

By Jacob Saltzberg
Cover picture for the articleWiki and Navy Blue are a bi-coastal duo, with the former hailing from New York and the latter from Los Angeles. Despite slightly different styles, with Wiki's barking ferocity and Navy Blue's somber contemplation, it is a collaboration that makes much sense. Both artists have achieved widespread acclaim in hip-hop's underground in the past decade, gaining praise for their free-spirited experimentation and meticulous lyricism. For their newest single "Can't Do This Alone" the two artist's styles meet at a mid point, pairing laid-back, jazzy grooves with abrasive, textural samples.

