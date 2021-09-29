FBIO Stock: Why It Increased Today

The stock price of Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ: FBIO) increased by over 4% today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ: FBIO) – an innovative biopharmaceutical company focused on acquiring, developing and commercializing, or monetizing promising biopharmaceutical products and product candidates cost-effectively – increased by over 4% today. Investors are responding positively to Fortress Biotech and a company it founded Caelum Biosciences, a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing treatments for rare and life-threatening diseases, today announcing that AstraZeneca’s Alexion notified Caelum that it has exercised its option to acquire Caelum, pursuant to the Development, Option and Stock Purchase Agreement (DOSPA) in place between Fortress, Caelum, Alexion and the other parties.