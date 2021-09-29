CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

FBIO Stock: Why It Increased Today

pulse2.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe stock price of Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ: FBIO) increased by over 4% today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ: FBIO) – an innovative biopharmaceutical company focused on acquiring, developing and commercializing, or monetizing promising biopharmaceutical products and product candidates cost-effectively – increased by over 4% today. Investors are responding positively to Fortress Biotech and a company it founded Caelum Biosciences, a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing treatments for rare and life-threatening diseases, today announcing that AstraZeneca’s Alexion notified Caelum that it has exercised its option to acquire Caelum, pursuant to the Development, Option and Stock Purchase Agreement (DOSPA) in place between Fortress, Caelum, Alexion and the other parties.

pulse2.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Motley Fool

2 Top Growth Stocks to Buy After the September Sell-Off

GrowGeneration and fuboTV started crashing in 2021, after their shares more than tripled in 2020. Their values may still rise given their respective businesses' attractive growth opportunities. Both continue delivering impressive sales numbers. September was a bad month for the stock market. The S&P 500 fell 4.8%, bringing its year-to-date...
STOCKS
pulse2.com

MAIN Stock: $39 Price Target From Oppenheimer

The shares of Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE: MAIN) have received a $39 price target from Oppenheimer. These are the details. The shares of Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE: MAIN) have received a $39 price target from Oppenheimer. And Oppenheimer analyst Mitchel Penn had initiated coverage of Main Street with a “Perform” rating.
STOCKS
pulse2.com

ABEV Stock: $3.50 Price Target From Barclays

The shares of Ambev (NYSE: ABEV) have received a price target of $3.50. These are the details. The shares of Ambev (NYSE: ABEV) have received a price target of $3.50 from Barclays. And Barclays analyst Benjamin Theurer upgraded Ambev to “Overweight” from “Equal Weight” while reducing the price target from $4.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbio#Alexion Pharmaceuticals#Biotechnology Company#Fortress Biotech#Caelum Biosciences#Dospa#Mayo#Nct04504825
pulse2.com

RNG Stock: $300 Price Target From Summit Insights

The shares of RingCentral Inc (NYSE: RNG) received a price target of $300. These are the details. The shares of RingCentral Inc (NYSE: RNG) received a price target of $300 from Summit Insights. And Summit Insights analyst Srini Nandury had assumed coverage of RingCentral with a “Buy” rating. Nandury noted...
STOCKS
pulse2.com

BODY Stock: $6.50 Price Target By Cantor Fitzgerald

The shares of Beachbody Company Inc (NYSE: BODY) have received a price target of $6.50. These are the details. The shares of Beachbody Company Inc (NYSE: BODY) have received a price target of $6.50 by Cantor Fitzgerald. And Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Benjamin Sherlund initiated coverage of Beachbody Company with a “Neutral” rating.
STOCKS
pulse2.com

FTNT Stock: $380 Price Target From Wells Fargo

The shares of Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ: FTNT) have received a price target of $380 by Wells Fargo. These are the details. The shares of Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ: FTNT) have received a price target of $380 by Wells Fargo. And Wells Fargo analyst Andrew Nowinski initiated coverage of Fortinet with an “Overweight” rating.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
AstraZeneca
The Motley Fool

4 Supercharged Growth Stocks With 105% to 192% Upside, According to Wall Street

Wall Street's one-year price targets can often be taken with a grain of salt. The past 19 months have been historic for Wall Street and investors. They've witnessed the quickest decline of at least 30% in history for the broad-based S&P 500, and reveled in the strongest bounce-back from a bear-market bottom of all time. Since hitting its trough in March 2020, the benchmark index doubled.
STOCKS
pulse2.com

DLR Stock: Why It Fell Yesterday

The stock price of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: DLR) fell by over 1% today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: DLR) fell by over 1% today. Investors are responding negatively to a bearish research report. Credit Suisse analyst Sami Badri downgraded...
STOCKS
pulse2.com

CEI Stock: Why It Drastically Fell This Week

The stock price of Camber Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN: CEI) fell by over 50% yesterday and it is down over 10% pre-market today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Camber Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN: CEI) fell by over 50% yesterday and it is down over 10% pre-market today. Investors are responding negatively to a short-seller report from Kerrisdale Capital.
STOCKS
pulse2.com

Why Accenture (ACN) Is Buying Advoco

Accenture (NYSE: ACN) announced it has acquired Advoco. This is why. Accenture (NYSE: ACN) announced it has acquired Advoco, which is one of the largest systems integrators for Infor EAM – a leading software-as-a-service suite for enterprise asset management (EAM). This acquisition expands Accenture’s capabilities to help clients in the consumer goods & services, industrial, life sciences, transit, and other industries make their operations and supply chains safer, more sustainable, productive and cost-efficient. The terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.
STOCKS
pulse2.com

TFC Stock: $64 Price Target From Wolfe Research

The shares of Truist Financial Corp (NYSE: TFC) have received a price target of $64 from Wolfe Research. These are the details. The shares of Truist Financial Corp (NYSE: TFC) have received a price target of $64 from Wolfe Research. And Wolfe Research analyst Bill Carcache double downgraded Truist Financial to “Underperform” from “Outperform” and reducing the price target from $71.
STOCKS
pulse2.com

NKE Stock: $170 Price Target By Wedbush

The shares of Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE) have received a price target of $170 by Wedbush. These are the details. The shares of Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE) have received a price target of $170 by Wedbush. And Wedbush analyst Tom Nikic initiated coverage of the company with an “Outperform” rating.
MARKETS
pulse2.com

MAXN Stock: $17 Price Target By Morgan Stanley

The shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ: MAXN) have received a price target of $17 by Morgan Stanley. These are the details. The shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ: MAXN) have received a price target of $17 by Morgan Stanley. And Morgan Stanley analyst David Arcaro had initiated coverage of Maxeon Solar with an “Equal Weight” rating.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy