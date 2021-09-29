Celebration and Wedding Showcase is Sunday!

You are invited to the KWON KYFM KRIG KPGM 4th Annual Celebration and Wedding Showcase at Timber Oaks Event Venue from 1-5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 3. Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Dorea Potter invited everyone to enjoy browsing booths featuring a wide variety of services and products needed to make your event the best it can be. Come and go as you please and register for door prizes from participating businesses, including a $100 shopping spree at the vendor(s) of your choice.