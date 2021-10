Aeon Dive is a speedy cyberpunk platformer with retro inspirations that launched on Switch and other platforms today. Aside from its cyberpunk theme (all the rage these days, huh), Aeon Dive‘s main claim to fame is its focus on fast, precise platforming: the game offers 100 challenging levels, each attached to an anxiety-inducing thirty-second timer. The game comes out of the Netherlands via developer 2Awesome Studio and publisher Critical Reflex. You can check out an animated trailer for the new title below, courtesy of the publisher.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO