No One Gets Out Alive Review: Great Netflix Horror Film Finds Terror in Poverty

Netflix has been generous to Mike Flanagan over the last five years, and the consequence of that generosity is style dilation. Flanagan spent the early stages of his career directing movies like “Absentia,” “Oculus,” “Hush,” and “Before I Wake,” small-scale horror efforts with distinctly human hearts; he wasn’t the first filmmaker to care about his cast of victims-in-waiting, but compassion was his prize ingredient, the quality he expressed even at each movie’s peak of suspense. Now, he’s the “The Haunting” guy, whether it’s “Hill House” or “Bly Manor,” and the “Doctor Sleep” guy, which by now makes him the de facto “Stephen King if Stephen King isn’t available” guy. Flanagan’s compassion remains, but the gulf between his past and present is so great as to be stultifying.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 13 DAYS AGO