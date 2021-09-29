No One Gets Out Alive Review: Great Netflix Horror Film Finds Terror in Poverty
If you like tense psychological horror that is strikingly relatable one minute, then a swirl of supernatural surrealism the next, then the latest Netflix Original, No One Gets Out Alive, is for you. That is assuming, of course, that you don't work for the Cleveland Tourism Board. This movie makes the Rust Belt city look like a real dump, and that's before otherworldly demons start killing people.www.tvguide.com
Comments / 0