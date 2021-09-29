Nest Hello Gets Halloween-Themed Ringtones
If you own a Nest Hello, love giving out candy on Halloween, and enjoy lighthearted spookiness, you've got some new festive ringtone options to check out. Google has announced that it's bringing spooky back with an assortment of thematically appropriate ringtones for the Nest Hello. You can get a head start on the season by changing your chimes right now, or wait until October 31 to give your neighbors an innocent fright. It's certainly no 12-foot tall skeleton, but it's still a fun way to get in on the festivities.www.lifewire.com
