Nest Hello Gets Halloween-Themed Ringtones

Halloween is only a month away! If you haven't given any thought to your Halloween costume for this year, no worries, we've got you covered. Sure, you could stop by a Halloween store and buy a costume. There's always plenty to choose from; movie characters, celebrities, and the always popular stand-bys like vampires and witches. But then you run the risk of someone else wearing your same, exact costume. Boring. Instead, why not take some time to create your own Halloween costume? That way, you know that it's a completely original creation. Not only that, but Halloween costumes are a chance for you to really show off your creative DIY skills, not to mention an excellent opportunity to represent your favorite town, Lansing!

LANSING, MI ・ 7 DAYS AGO