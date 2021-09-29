Vancouver, B.C.-based Semios raises $100M for farming tech and services
Semios, a Vancouver, B.C.-based company that develops agriculture technology to assess crop status and risks, today announced a $100 million investment round. Founded in 2010, Semios’ wireless IoT network helps farmers assess the yield and grade of their tree fruit, nut, and other crops in near real-time. Sensors measure climate, soil moisture, and insect and disease activity. Other services include farm management planning and record keeping.www.geekwire.com
Comments / 0