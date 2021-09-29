Vancouver, B.C.-based Semios raises $100M for farming tech and services

A lot has changed for a local indoor vertical farming operation growing microgreens and other edible plants in the old HP building near Fisher’s Landing. Forward Greens, which switched its name from West Village Farm, is running a much larger operation than it was a few years ago. The rows of stacked trays of plants are closer together, both horizontally and vertically, the energy spent on lighting is relatively less, less water is used per tray, harvesting has been reduced and less plastic is used.

