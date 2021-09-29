CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Atlanta, GA

Atlanta Brewery Is Celebrating Its First Oktoberfest With 10-Day Festival

By Kelly Fisher
WWPW Power 96.1
WWPW Power 96.1
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FbcS3_0cBqX3lN00
Photo: Getty Images

Round Trip Brewery is in the midst of its first-ever Oktoberfest celebration, and there’s still time to raise a glass .

The Atlanta brewing company kicked off a 10-day festival on September 24. Through Sunday (October 3), local beer lovers can gather for “unique activities and entertainment to celebrate Oktoberfest in our finest lederhosen and dirndln.” The inaugural Oktoberfest is packed with beer releases, German-themed food, a stein holding contest, a euro dance party, a trivia night, a comedy night and more.

Here’s what people can expect of the beer, according to Round Trip Brewing Company:

Oktoberfest

“Gather around. The tent is open and gang’s all here. Oktoberfest is a Märzen with moderately toasted bread flavors and a pleasant sweetness well-suited for bringing the people together for Fall festivities. Grab an Oktoberfest and saddle up to the table; there’s plenty of room for everyone inside the tent.”

Oak-Aged Oktoberfest

“If you thought our Oktoberfest already tasted like Fall, have we got an Autumnal upgrade for you. We took our traditional Märzen and aged it on toasted oak spirals for a month. After a nice long soak, the oak introduces vanilla, roasted nut, and honey flavors to the Oktoberfest. Think of this beer as a full fistful of Fall for your face.”

Oktober Haze

“Hazy IPA with an Oktoberfest-red color,” releasing on Friday (October 1).

Round Trip Brewing welcomes anyone to Oktoberfest for free, but anyone participating in the activities must be 21 or older. Find more info — including events, beers on tap and more — here .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
adventuresinatlanta.com

ATLANTA BRUNCH FESTIVAL 2021

Atlanta Wine Festivals and Atlanta Beer Festivals hosts. Saturday, October 23, 2021 – 12pm-4pm, Early Entry 11am. Celebrating brunch with brunch bites from great Atlanta restaurants, mimosas, bloody marys, Brunch Punch, Seltzer, beer, and wine. Live Music and DJ Qtip. Brunch samples will cost $3 paid directly to each restaurant vendor.
ATLANTA, GA
providenceonline.com

10 Oktoberfest Destinations in PVD

Whether it’s a decked out patio or a small swath of greenery and string-lights carved out in the middle of the city, beer garden traipsing is the new bar hopping thanks to plenty of breweries expanding their outdoor digs in inventive ways. Fall, AKA Oktoberfest and pumpkin ale season, is the time to snag seats on brewery patios and beer gardens while the weather is nice – and rich, malty brews are on tap. Here’s a handful of spots to grab a pint.
PROVIDENCE, RI
westernslopenow.com

Breweries from across Colorado supporting Oktoberfest

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo — Bringing breweries and a little taste of Germany to the Western Slope for a good cause. Oktoberfest, a German tradition that started in the 1800s has found a home in the Grand Valley. Adam Kinsey, COPMOBA Board Member, says, “especially for Oktoberfest and the German tradition,...
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Lifestyle
Atlanta, GA
Food & Drinks
Local
Georgia Food & Drinks
City
Atlanta, GA
Atlanta, GA
Lifestyle
creativeloafing.com

BREWERIES: On Tap & First Draft

Every week our brewtaster Jill Melancon gives the 411 on what brews are new and what there is to do at indie craft breweries in the ATL and surrounding areas. Check out On Tap for the latest info and tune in to First Draft to hear what area brewmasters themselves have to say.
DRINKS
fox9.com

Oktoberfest began as a wedding reception and a local brewery is staying true to those roots

Oktoberfest is underway across the Twin Cities and it’s an opportunity to hang out with your family and friends while enjoying traditional German food, beverages and tunes. But at Utepils Brewing Co. in Minneapolis, they’ve taken it one step further by embracing its origins as a celebration of love. The festivities continue Friday September 24th and Saturday September 25th.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
spectrumlocalnews.com

Fairport Oktoberfest celebration returns for three days of German fun

FAIRPORT, N.Y. — German sausage, plenty of beer and live music will be happening under the big tent in Fairport the next three days. Fairport's Oktoberfest is back and bigger than ever. A team of 60 volunteers is ready for the annual festival. They're expecting some good crowds because the...
FAIRPORT, NY
WKYC

Immigrant Son Brewery opening soon as Lakewood's first-ever brewery

LAKEWOOD, Ohio — Lakewood residents and beer lovers alike have been impatiently waiting for Immigrant Son Brewery to open in the city's West End neighborhood. Now, the ambitious project — more than two years in the building plus more in the planning — is finally approaching the finish line, and ttaps should start flowing some time at the beginning of October.
LAKEWOOD, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oktoberfest#Food Drink#Beverages#German
secretnyc.co

10 Exciting Oktoberfest Celebrations Happening This Year In NYC

Oktoberfest: the perfect excuse to celebrate the arrival of autumn and day drink with friends—as if you really needed a reason. Known for bringing in the fall with bratwurst, dancing, and plenty of brews, Oktoberfest is a treasured, annual German festival. Interestingly enough, Oktoberfest is actually celebrated in Germany beginning...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
connecticutmag.com

Celebrate an Austrian Oktoberfest with these versatile wines

Domäne Wachau is a certified sustainable winery producing wines from grapes grown in the cool climate of Austria’s Wachau Valley. Named after the steep Ried Bruck vineyard within, this dry riesling is a versatile pairing partner for Oktoberfest fare. Opting for plant-based Bavarian bites? Guzzle this wine guilt-free; it’s vegan.
DRINKS
thecomedybureau.com

Moontower Comedy Festival Partners with JFL to Expand from 4 Day to 10 Day Festival

Collabs in any sector were one of the defining things of creative endeavors of this era. The pandemic has accelerated the trend as brands, companies, initiatives, and even festivals have partnered up to stand stronger in numbers. When it comes to comedy festivals in North America, both Austin’s Moontower Comedy...
FESTIVAL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
wooderice.com

Craft Hall and Mainstay Independent Brewing are Hosting a Ten Day Oktoberfest Celebration

Traditional Oktoberfest season across the pond may be coming to an end, but the team at Craft Hall plans to keep the German-style revelry going for the first 10 days in October, from October 1st to October 10th. Craft Hall decks the halls in elaborate German biergarten inspired decor, offering the perfect place for adults and families to join together and prost! The 35,000 square-foot venue located at 901 N. Delaware Ave. features an airy kitchen and beer hall, with an indoor playground for children and an outdoor door off-leash playground for fido-friends. Craft Hall will offer an Oktoberfest destination that only their unique and eclectic venue can. Guests can expect yards of traditional hanging ribbons, custom flags, oversized steins, new German-inspired menu, and more. Craft Hall will be offering Oktoberfest specials, decor and menus during all hours of operation. Craft Hall is open Wednesday – Friday from 4:00pm to 11:00pm; Saturday, 11:00am to 11:00pm; and Sunday, 11:00am to 10:00pm.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Shropshire Star

Shropshire brewery celebrates 40th birthday a year late

A Shropshire brewery will be celebrating its 40th birthday a year late – by offering free beer to Shropshire Star readers at a county festival. Wood's Brewery, based in Craven Arms, had planned to mark the milestone in April last year, but the celebrations had to be cancelled due to the coronavirus lockdown.
DRINKS
spectrumnews1.com

Wisconsin brothers' brewery finds festival success

SHAWANO, Wis. — A trip to the Main Street grocery store is part of the recipe for success at a Shawano brewery. Stubborn Brothers Brewery was awarded a gold medal at the Great American Beer Festival for its Sweet Peel beer, a light wheat beer made with hand-peeled oranges. “While...
WISCONSIN STATE
thegraftonnews.com

Celebrate the first weekend of fall with these fairs and festivals

Note: Some events may be curtailed, postponed or canceled depending on changing COVID-19 protocols. Please check the event’s website for updates. KING RICHARD’S FAIRE: Weekends from Sept. 4 through Oct. 24 (open Columbus Day), 235 Main St., Carver. 10:30 a.m.-6 p.m. each day. Step back in time and enjoy medieval games, food, spectacles and more. Information: https://kingrichardsfaire.net/
GRAFTON, MA
Urban Milwaukee

The Brewery District Hosts Equinox Music Festival

Summer is officially over, and so is Summerfest, but that’s okay, because there’s still plenty to do around Milwaukee. For instance, the Milwaukee Paranormal Conference is providing the opportunity to learn more about your favorite Cryptids like Big Foot — experts and enthusiasts will gather for a weekend of conspiracy-filled fun. The always popular Doors Open event is back, inviting the public to check out buildings and spaces that are otherwise not available for exploring. And Skylight Music Theatre is back with its first in-person performance since the pandemic with a musical that has its actors showing a little skin for an uplifting message on body positivity.
MILWAUKEE, WI
KATV

Main Street Food Truck Festival celebrates its 10th year

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The 10th annual Main Street Food Truck Festival is October 2nd from 10 a.m. - 8 p.m. The trucks will be spread out across Main Street, Capitol Avenue and other various streets downtown. The event is free to the public. Taylor Fleming, owner of The Crepe...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
WWPW Power 96.1

WWPW Power 96.1

Atlanta, GA
1K+
Followers
282
Post
288K+
Views
ABOUT

Atlanta's #1 Hit Music Station!

 https://power961.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy