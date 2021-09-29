Atlanta Brewery Is Celebrating Its First Oktoberfest With 10-Day Festival

Photo: Getty Images

Round Trip Brewery is in the midst of its first-ever Oktoberfest celebration, and there’s still time to raise a glass .

The Atlanta brewing company kicked off a 10-day festival on September 24. Through Sunday (October 3), local beer lovers can gather for “unique activities and entertainment to celebrate Oktoberfest in our finest lederhosen and dirndln.” The inaugural Oktoberfest is packed with beer releases, German-themed food, a stein holding contest, a euro dance party, a trivia night, a comedy night and more.

Here’s what people can expect of the beer, according to Round Trip Brewing Company:

Oktoberfest

“Gather around. The tent is open and gang’s all here. Oktoberfest is a Märzen with moderately toasted bread flavors and a pleasant sweetness well-suited for bringing the people together for Fall festivities. Grab an Oktoberfest and saddle up to the table; there’s plenty of room for everyone inside the tent.”

Oak-Aged Oktoberfest

“If you thought our Oktoberfest already tasted like Fall, have we got an Autumnal upgrade for you. We took our traditional Märzen and aged it on toasted oak spirals for a month. After a nice long soak, the oak introduces vanilla, roasted nut, and honey flavors to the Oktoberfest. Think of this beer as a full fistful of Fall for your face.”

Oktober Haze

“Hazy IPA with an Oktoberfest-red color,” releasing on Friday (October 1).

Round Trip Brewing welcomes anyone to Oktoberfest for free, but anyone participating in the activities must be 21 or older. Find more info — including events, beers on tap and more — here .