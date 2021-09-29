CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fortnite Season 8 Teaser shows Gliding with a gun, an Unreleased Feature

By Shirin Akhtar
firstsportz.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFortnite is known for constantly adding new features to the game. A new Fortnite Season 8 Teaser has been recently released by Fortnite Competitive on Twitter that has a new cover picture, depicting a player gliding in the sky with a gun in her hand. This raised the question, whether this new feature might be added to the game in near future or it’s just a creative depiction. The article talks about the possibility of a new feature being added to the game, given the circumstances.

