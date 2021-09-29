Fortnite Season 8 Teaser shows Gliding with a gun, an Unreleased Feature

Fortnite Season 8 Cubed has been out for a few days now and is everything the payers have been wanting in the new season and more. Fortnite Steamy Stacks is a pretty known and important location on the map for many players. However, according to recent leaks, this place might undergo a change with the next upcoming update and even get destroyed. There might be more to cubes than just a shape in the new season of Fortnite, so let’s talk about the changes in this season. The article talks all about the leaks suggesting changes arriving in parts of the map, like Steamy Stacks in season 8 Cubed.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO