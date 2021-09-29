CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Baltimore, MD

A Photographer Captivated by Baltimore Musicians

bmoreart.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMicah E. Wood is a photographer, musician, and graphic designer, and understanding this is key to appreciating his photography. For Wood, all three creative practices are equally important and, despite differences in media and technique, all three enrich one another in surprising ways. Each of Wood’s portraits has a clear sense of compositional structure, and often employs flat color shapes and interesting cropping, in addition to bold color and glowing light. There’s a musical quality to each image as well, a poppy sensibility that feels friendly and authentic, an intimate look into an unguarded moment that could function as a still from a music video you’d want to watch.

bmoreart.com

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
bmoreart.com

Art AND: Jessica Gatlin

Jessica Gatlin is learning how to be patient with herself. For the self-declared overthinker, the pandemic provided an opportunity to slow down and take stock of her artistic practice and newly transplanted life. Gatlin is relatively new in town; she first moved to the College Park area for a year to take a full-time faculty position in the Print and Extended Media Department at the University of Maryland, and then purchased a home in Baltimore in June 2020 with her husband, the artist Brandon Donahue.
BALTIMORE, MD
National Audubon Society

Baltimore was BIRDY for the Baltimore Birding Weekend!

We had a blast at the Baltimore Birding Weekend! Many thanks to our guides, participants, and sponsors, who contributed to the success of this annual fundraiser to support community conservation in Baltimore. Though Patterson Park Audubon Center is part of National Audubon Society, we must raise all funds locally to support conservation and education programs. Many thanks again to all!
BALTIMORE, MD
coastmonthly.com

Baltimore oriole

Illustrator Christina Mattison Ebert shares depictions and information on coastal birds. Who can resist noticing the distinctive plumage of the Baltimore oriole as autumn sets in and Halloween approaches? This easily recognizable bird is the namesake of England’s Baltimore family, whose heraldic crest sports a bold orange and black pattern. Like their feathers, the Baltimore oriole’s diet also is quite colorful. The birds tend to prefer feasting on fresh fruit and seem to be particularly drawn to deeply colored fruits like cherries, blackberries and purple grapes. When eating, they use a unique maneuver called gaping, in which they insert their beak into fruit and spread it open to access the juice.
ANIMALS
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Open Studio Tour Offers A Behind-The-Scenes Look At How Artists Make Their Work

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Some of Baltimore’s artists are soon opening their studio doors to give Marylanders a behind-the-scenes look at how their work is made. It’s called the Baltimore Open Studio Tour, an annual event now in its 33rd year, that’s part of Free Fall Baltimore. The public can meet with local artists, see their creative process and buy some of their work. “We have fashion designers, sculptors, textile, woodworking, bookbinding, all different types of artists open their spaces and allow the public to come inside to see their process,” said Jocquelyn Downs, director of the Arts Council at Baltimore Office of...
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Entertainment
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Entertainment
City
Baltimore, MD
shepherdexpress.com

John Sieger, Musician/Songwriter

I came to Milwaukee in the ‘80s and played with two great bands, The R&B Cadets and Semi-Twang. The second one got lucky and made a fine record for Warner Brothers. I started getting covers from artists like Dwight Yoakam, Flaco Jimenez, Jerry Harrison, and a few others. So, with my wife and son, I headed down to Nashville, sold more songs and collaborated with lots of really talented writers. After several years, we came back to be closer to family and friends. It’s not hard to live in a town with this much great music and a beautiful lake to inspire more of it.
MILWAUKEE, WI
High Point Enterprise

Fans, friends boost musician

Fans, friends and fellow musicians from six bands celebrated a reunion of the Carter Brothers Band on Sunday afternoon at a fundraiser to help Danny Carter. Carter began playing guitar, writing songs and entertaining while growing up in High Point, and he returned last spring after years of working in the music industry in Nashville, Tennessee. He receives treatment and physical therapy at Brookdale to counter effects of a stroke that affected his ability to walk and play guitar.
HIGH POINT, NC
papermag.com

Mitski Is Back!

In an age where so many pop stars are embracing their "joy and happiness" eras while the rest of us depressed folks pick up the shattered pieces of our post-pandemic lives, it's nice to know that our patron saint of being-in-our-feelings, Mitski, has at long last returned to guide us through these trying times.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy