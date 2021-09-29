A Photographer Captivated by Baltimore Musicians
Micah E. Wood is a photographer, musician, and graphic designer, and understanding this is key to appreciating his photography. For Wood, all three creative practices are equally important and, despite differences in media and technique, all three enrich one another in surprising ways. Each of Wood’s portraits has a clear sense of compositional structure, and often employs flat color shapes and interesting cropping, in addition to bold color and glowing light. There’s a musical quality to each image as well, a poppy sensibility that feels friendly and authentic, an intimate look into an unguarded moment that could function as a still from a music video you’d want to watch.bmoreart.com
Comments / 0