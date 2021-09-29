A Photographer Captivated by Baltimore Musicians

I came to Milwaukee in the ‘80s and played with two great bands, The R&B Cadets and Semi-Twang. The second one got lucky and made a fine record for Warner Brothers. I started getting covers from artists like Dwight Yoakam, Flaco Jimenez, Jerry Harrison, and a few others. So, with my wife and son, I headed down to Nashville, sold more songs and collaborated with lots of really talented writers. After several years, we came back to be closer to family and friends. It’s not hard to live in a town with this much great music and a beautiful lake to inspire more of it.

