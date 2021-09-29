CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

George Russell and his girlfriend Carmen Montero set new James Bond movie “No Time to Die” premier on fire

By Yakshpat Bhargava
firstsportz.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGeorge Russell and Carmen Montero (rumored girlfriend) were seen setting the No Time to Die premier on fire on September 28 in London. As the new movie of James Bond series featuring Daniel Craig is all set to hit the cinemas in United Kingdom on September 30, the 2022 Mercedes ace driver was seen with his girlfriend impressing not only the race fans but even the media personnel present for the event.

firstsportz.com

Comments / 0

Related
Newsweek

Why Exactly Is Daniel Craig Leaving James Bond After 'No Time To Die'?

James Bond will never be the same once the credits role on the next 007 movie, No Time To Die, because it's Daniel Craig's last appearance as the famous British spy. It's been known for a while that Craig would be hanging up his license to kill after this Bond film, but what has he said about his departure from the franchise?
MOVIES
The Independent

Daniel Craig attended No Time To Die premiere with daughter Ella

Daniel Craig attended the premiere of his fifth and final James Bond film, No Time To Die, with his daughter.The actor arrived at the Royal Albert Hall on Tuesday 28 September with his eldest child, 29-year-old actor Ella Loudon.Craig wore a pink velvet dinner jacket from London-based haberdashery The Anderson & Sheppard. He paired the statement piece with a crisp white shirt, black bow tie and black trousers.Posing for the cameras alongside her father, Loudon cut a smart figure in an ivory silk shirt, black blazer and trousers, and a blue Fabergé pendant. Her blonde hair was swept back into...
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

James Bond: No Time To Die Premiere To Stream On Facebook

James Bond: No Time to Die will stream its world premiere on Facebook, where fans all over the world can view it. No Time To Die will hold its premiere in London, the traditional place for the James Bond franchise to kick off its latest films. According to a report from Variety, Facebook "has secured access to the live red carpet at London's Royal Albert Hall on Tuesday (Sept. 28), and will broadcast the event on both Facebook and through Oculus Venues, an experiential space for the Facebook-backed Oculus VR headset." That's right, No Time to Die's premiere will be giving fans the opportunity to really be a part of the occasion!
MOVIES
Daily Beast

Kate Middleton Goes Super Glam at James Bond ‘No Time to Die’ Premiere

Every once in a while this vicious news cycle brings us what we really want: Kate Middleton in a glamorous, very sparkly gold dress. And sometimes that gilded gown has a cape, as the custom Jenny Packham one Middleton wore to the premiere of the latest James Bond movie, No Time to Die, did. As Daniel Craig reportedly put it on the red carpet, the Duchess looked “jolly lovely.”
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lance Stroll
Person
Daniel Craig
Person
Kimi Raikkonen
Person
James White
Person
Sebastian Vettel
Person
Christian Horner
Esquire

In 'No Time To Die', James Bond is Finally Dressing His Age

BE WARNED, THIS ARTICLE CONTAINS BIG, BIG SPOILERS. We never thought he’d give in, but James Bond has finally crumbled under the irresistible force of ‘dad dressing’. According to Wikipedia, Bond was born in 1917, so it’s impressive he didn’t succumb to soft fabrics, earthy tones and comfy shoes sooner, but in No Time To Die, we finally get to see Bond’s wardrobe hit retirement.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race Track#Mercedes#Red Bull Team Principal#Turkish
Telegraph

Spy chief pays secret visit to No Time To Die James Bond set

A British spy chief secretly visited the set of the forthcoming James Bond film and donated his famous green-ink pen to his onscreen counterpart, The Telegraph can reveal. Sir Alex Younger was invited to Pinewood Studios in Buckinghamshire to tour some of the backdrops used in No Time To Die before he stepped down as head of MI6 last September.
MOVIES
Deadline

‘No Time To Die’ World Premiere Kicks Off In London For Long-Awaited James Bond Movie

UPDATED with more details: It is finally time for No Time to Die as the 25th James Bond title has its world premiere at London’s Royal Albert Hall on Tuesday evening. The glitzy, star-studded event welcomed 007 himself, Daniel Craig, for his swansong as the legendary secret agent, along with several fellow cast members and a quartet of royals. It’s been a long road to this premiere, which was originally due to take place in March 2020. But the pandemic quashed release plans for April that year and led to a handful more date changes along the way. Now, it’s...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
hypebeast.com

Wrist Check: James Bond 'No Time To Die' London Premiere

The 25th film in the James Bond franchise, “No Time To Die“, finally got its premiere at London’s Royal Albert Hall last night, after being put on ice for 18 months due to COVID-19. The huge event was a fitting send off to Daniel Craig, in his fifth and final...
BEAUTY & FASHION
firstsportz.com

Christian Horner, Sebastian Vettel, George Russell Among Other Formula 1 Stars to Stagger at No Time to Die Premier

Daniel Craig is back with another James Bond thriller after the covid-19 seems to be at an ease. The franchise has released the latest version No Time to Die, which is the 25th movie in the James Bond series. With the premier on call, it seemed like a perfect occasion for the Fomrula 1 stars to set the red carpet on fire as Sebastian Vettel, George Russell, Lance Stroll, Christian Horner among other glazed.
MOTORSPORTS
San Francisco Chronicle

Review: ‘No Time to Die’ is one of the best James Bond movies ever

If it wasn’t obvious before, it’s apparent now. We have been living through a great era for James Bond movies. That era ends with “No Time to Die,” and it ends spectacularly well. The new movie takes its place among the best of the entire series. What makes it especially...
MOVIES
thedigitalfix.com

How to watch No Time To Die – can you stream the new James Bond movie?

How can you watch No Time To Die? Shaken, not stirred, but more than a little bit delayed, the new James Bond movie is finally arriving on our screens this October. Daniel Craig’s last outing as MI6’s finest agent, the spy movie looks to be an epic conclusion to his tenure in the role, placing him against Rami Malek’s Lyutsifer Safin for the fate of the world.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy