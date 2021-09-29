WTA Chicago Classic 2021: Elise Mertens vs Danielle Collins Preview, Head to Head, Prediction and Live Stream

In the semi-finals of the Ostrava Open 2021, World No. 10 and the 2nd seeded Petra Kvitova will take on World No. 30 Anett Kontaveit. Petra Kvitova makes it to the semi-finals of the Ostrava Open after beating Jil Teichman 6-4, 6-4 in the quarter-finals. Petra is now into the 3rd semi-final of the season having won the 2021 Doha Open earlier in the season. After a difficult 3-set win in the first round, Petra looked in better touch in the quarter-finals after having received a bye in the first round given her high seeding.

