WTA Chicago Classic 2021: Elise Mertens vs Danielle Collins Preview, Head to Head, Prediction and Live Stream
In the third round of the Chicago Classic 2021, World No. 18 and the 7th-seeded Elise Mertens will take on World No. 28 and the 10th seeded Danielle Collins. Elise Mertens begins her Chicago campaign with a 6-1, 6-3 win over Ukraine’s Dayana Yastremska. Mertens comes to Chicago from a quarter-final defeat to Czech Republic’s Marketa Vondrousova at the 2021 Luxembourg Open. Mertens had a mixed run during the 2021 US Open Leg series where her semi-final at the 2021 San Jose Open was the best result for her.firstsportz.com
Comments / 0