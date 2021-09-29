CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
WTA Chicago Classic 2021: Elise Mertens vs Danielle Collins Preview, Head to Head, Prediction and Live Stream

By Sarthak Shitole
firstsportz.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the third round of the Chicago Classic 2021, World No. 18 and the 7th-seeded Elise Mertens will take on World No. 28 and the 10th seeded Danielle Collins. Elise Mertens begins her Chicago campaign with a 6-1, 6-3 win over Ukraine’s Dayana Yastremska. Mertens comes to Chicago from a quarter-final defeat to Czech Republic’s Marketa Vondrousova at the 2021 Luxembourg Open. Mertens had a mixed run during the 2021 US Open Leg series where her semi-final at the 2021 San Jose Open was the best result for her.

