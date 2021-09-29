Michael Porter Jr Contract Swings Denver Nuggets’ Title Window Open
Get to know all about Michael Porter Jr Contract here. The Denver Nuggets are a force to reckon with in the 2021-22 NBA Season. With Nikola Jokic, the retuning Jamal Murray, Aaron Gordon, the team has now confirmed Michael Porter Jr’s Massive Contract extension which will see the youngster sign a 5-year extension, which could be worth $207 Million. Making Nuggets one of the favorites to win the title in the upcoming season.firstsportz.com
