Tennis

San Diego Open 2021: Andy Murray vs Casper Ruud Preview, Head to Head, Prediction and Live Stream

By Shubham Bhargava
firstsportz.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the highly-anticipated second round of the San Diego Open 2021, World No. 10 Casper Ruud will take on World No. 109 Andy Murray. Former World No. 1 Andy Murray has started off in an emphatic fashion at the San Diego Open. He thrashed American tennis star Denis Kudla in his first-round clash without much hassle. Murray constantly kept attacking Kudla and the American simply had no answers.

Andy Murray beats Denis Kudla in 1st round of San Diego Open

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Former world No. 1 Andy Murray of Britain beat Denis Kudla of the United States 6-3, 6-2 in the first round of the San Diego Open on Tuesday night. The 34-year-old Murray, a three-time Grand Slam champion and two-time Olympic gold medalist, is still trying to work his way back to form after two hip operations and a series of other injuries.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Stefanos Tsitsipas
Andy Murray
