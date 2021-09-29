CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso Firefighters Save An Adorable Kitten Stuck In A Pipe

By Lisa Sanchez
 8 days ago
The El Paso Fire Department shared a video yesterday that shows how the department went above and beyond to help a kitten in need. El Paso firefighters are the guys you call when you need help, even if it's not for a human. There are plenty of sweet, cuddly animals around El Paso that can be extremely playful and mischievous. In almost every neighborhood of El Paso cats and kittens can be seen roaming the streets, playing and getting into things. But what happens if one of those playful kittens gets caught in something and they can't make it out on their own. That's where the heroic feats of the El Paso firefighters come in.

