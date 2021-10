EPCOT'S new Remy's Ratatouille Adventure is now officially open with a virtual queue only, and here is what is happening so far today. The virtual queue opened at 7am this morning, with all boarding group allocations taken within 5 seconds. This is very similar to what we saw previously with Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance. However, where things have differed on day one is that Remy's Ratatouille Adventure has not sold out the 1pm slots as of 2:40pm. The current estimated wait time via the virtual queue is 315 minutes.

TRAVEL ・ 6 DAYS AGO