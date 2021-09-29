CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Do You Actually Need a Skincare Fridge?

By Hannah Coates
 8 days ago
All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Once home to midnight snacks and ice-cold drinks, the mini fridge is gradually being taken over by skin-care products. Being in possession of a dedicated skincare fridge is a craze that shows no signs of abating. Most recently, the mini gadgets enjoyed viral fame on TikTok, where the hashtag has had 83.3 million views (and counting). Just tap to discover an endless stream of videos featuring proud owners and their chilled #shelfies, laden with temperature-controlled products.

snntv.com

The DOs and DON’TS of Skincare: What Ingredients Should You Use and Avoid?

Originally Posted On: https://www.neutralyze.com/blogs/news/the-dos-and-don-ts-of-skincare-what-ingredients-should-you-use-and-avoid. Everyone should read the ingredients list of skincare products before making a purchase. No matter what product it is, you need to make sure it has safe, non-toxic ingredients. However, these ingredients can read like a foreign language if you’re new to the world of skincare.
SKIN CARE
Refinery29

Yes, Your Hands Really Need A Skincare Routine

Do I need a hand care routine? I’ve had this conversation with friends and family who have noticed that their hands are starting to age. Is it ever too late to start a hand care routine? Do you need more than just hand cream? Should you be wearing SPF on your hands like Kylie Jenner? What can you do to prevent age spots on hands?
SKIN CARE
youbeauty.com

Should You Invest in DNA Skincare?

What is DNA skincare? Well, it is a way to make skincare even more personalized. Instead of taking a 5-minute quiz online to see what ingredients are best for your skin, your DNA gets tested. Testing your DNA can help determine what ingredients your body can metabolize, so you see...
SKIN CARE
The Guardian

Collagen supplements: do they actually work?

I am sent so many collagen supplements that barely anyone leaves my house without a box of overpriced gelatine foisted upon them. I receive frequent questions from you asking if, from a skincare point of view, collagen powders, capsules, jellies and drinks are worth the cash. It’s no wonder the US oral collagen industry’s value is set to double to $8bn (£5.85bn) by 2027.
HEALTH
Vogue Magazine

Clothing That Doubles as Skin Care? PH5 Designed Some—Here’s How It Works

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. If the staple eye mask and constant praise of Laneige’s cult-fave lip treatment are any indication, making your beauty work while you rest continues to grow in popularity. Now PH5 is taking beauty sleep to the next level: The New York City–based brand just debuted a collection of sleepwear designed to hydrate and plump skin overnight while you get lost in dreams of bliss and good fortune.
SKIN CARE
Vogue Magazine

Amazon Is Having a Serious Beauty Sale—Here’s What We’re Eyeing

While the best Amazon beauty sales typically strike around Prime Day or Black Friday, the retail giant just rolled out a slew of new deals on beauty products from indie and premium beauty brands alike. So if you’ve been waiting to stock up on fall skin care and makeup—or just starting to plan this year’s stocking stuffers—your week has arrived. To start, grab a base coat and top coat pair from OPI to strengthen your Halloween nail look, then consider Oribe’s (delicious smelling) dry styling collection, beloved by pro hairstylists. New deals will emerge over the course of the month—until the 25th, to be exact—so rest assured there’s more to come.
RETAIL
The Hollywood Reporter

The Best Advent Calendars for Beauty Lovers, From Under-$50 Sets to Ultra-Luxurious Boxes

Advent calendars are the gifts that keep on giving during the holidays, which is why they’re a great one-and-done early present for your favorite beauty buffs (or yourself) before December. The best beauty Advent calendars are often worth well over the price you’re paying, as the value sets are stocked with full- and travel-sized products that can be gifted as one glamorous package or divvied among the makeup mavens and grooming enthusiasts in your life. Ahead, we’ve rounded up the best Advent calendars for beauty lovers, from prestige brand best-sellers to ultra-luxurious sets by labels often spotted in the vanities of...
MAKEUP
The Independent

Beauty advent calendars 2021: Our guide to this year’s Christmas treats from Cult Beauty, Glossybox and more

With just three months to go until Christmas, we’re making sure that we’re more organised than ever for 2021.One of the best parts of the festive season is the advent calendars and, while we’ll always have a soft spot for the chocolate versions, it’s the beauty ones that have us hooked.Every year, many of the biggest beauty brands and retailers kick off Christmas with a luxurious advent calendar filled with mini, travel-size and full-size products and indulgent treats across skincare, make-up, fragrance and hair.The likes of Liberty, Charlotte Tilbury, Lush, Asos and Next all have their own, and in recent...
SKIN CARE
artofmanliness.com

How Much Protein Do You REALLY Need?

It’s an age-old question: how much protein do you need for maintaining good health in general, and building muscle in particular?. The answers to this question are varied and downright confusing. You’ll find recommendations that range from .36 grams of protein per pound (.8 grams of protein per kilogram) of...
WEIGHT LOSS
digg.com

How Do You Actually Get A Six-Pack? A Personal Trainer Explains

Fuel your body well. Surprisingly, your diet is a lot more important in shaping your muscles than exercise is. You want a balanced diet overall with a focus on high-protein foods, and you should eat smaller meals more frequently throughout the day to boost your metabolism. Aim for a slight...
WORKOUTS
Healthline

Nutrafol Review: Does It Really Work for Hair Loss?

Every day, it’s normal to lose between 50 and 100 hairs. But many people have about. on their scalp, so it’s understandable why a few strands can go missing each day and it’s not noticeable. While new strands typically replace those lost hairs, this doesn’t always happen. Hair loss can...
MLB
Woman's World

Eating Too Much of This Type of Food May Cause Hair Loss

Most of us are already familiar with the idea of healthy and unhealthy fats. Healthy fats such as avocado, olive oil, and salmon are linked to numerous health benefits, from better heart health to a stronger immune system. Unhealthy fats, including fat from red meat and fried foods, are associated with an increased risk of heart disease and certain cancers. Now, research suggests that a diet high in unhealthy fats may also be linked to hair loss.
BEAUTY & FASHION
EatThis

Eating Less of This Could Reduce Your Hair Loss, New Study Finds

Whether you've found your once-thick hair looking somewhat sparser or are noticing bald patches on your scalp, millions of individuals struggle with hair loss each year. While there are treatments—many of them costly and invasive—that promise to restore thinning hair, new research suggests that there may be an easier way to help reduce hair loss.
HAIR CARE
news4sanantonio.com

Winter skin care products to love

These are the products everyone wants right now! The Bourbon Blonde, Megan Thomas Head, shares her picks for everything skin care this season.
SKIN CARE
Vogue Magazine

Helen Mirren on Gray Hair, 12-Minute Workouts and Her Secret to a Life Well-Lived

Dame Helen Mirren has played everyone from DCI Jane Tennison to the Queen, and has won too many awards to list here. After more than 30 years in the spotlight, at 76 she shows no signs of slowing down. Most recently, she starred in L’Oreal Paris’s runway show in Paris (she’s an ambassador for the brand). She spoke to British Vogue’s acting beauty and wellness editor, Hannah Coates, ahead of the show about confidence, dancing with Vin Diesel and always laying out her clothes the night before.
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Independent

8 best essential oil diffusers that give your home a sense of calm

Whether you take inspiration from Instagram (hello floating shelves laden with plants), or simply like to pay attention to the little details, more of us are upgrading our living environments than ever before.It’s therefore unsurprising that there’s been an uptick in demand for candles, reed diffusers, and room perfumes. Experts call this focus on scenting the house “scentscaping”, aka zoning areas where scent will direct mood or energy levels. And by far the most popular and efficient way to achieve this, is by using essential oil diffusers.These primarily fall into two categories. Some require filling with water laced with an...
LIFESTYLE
ourcommunitynow.com

Here's Why More and More Couples Are Choosing Lab-Grown Diamonds

In the event that you've ever told your partner that their eyes "shine like diamonds," then you should be aware that the phrase has a whole new meaning! While saying that someone's eyes "sparkle like lab-grown diamonds" doesn't quite have the same effect, these synthetic gems have become increasingly popular in jewelry during the last few years—twinkling proudly in engagement jewelry and everyday items alike. But what exactly are lab-grown diamonds? What are the benefits of sourcing them for your next ring? Let's explore!
BEAUTY & FASHION
Vogue Magazine

Dominnico’s love for Kawaii and motorcycle cultures is no secret. Creative director Domingo Rodríguez Lázaro explored that passion in previous collections. However, this time he went a step further: “It is not just about the concept, that ode to avatars and cars is also present through the materials and techniques we used here,” he explained, referring to pieces such as a jacket built from upcycled car tapestry or pants finished in upholstery material.
VIDEO GAMES
