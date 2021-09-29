SMU football: Sonny Dykes said Mustangs have 'moved on' from postgame drama after win at TCU

SMU head coach Sonny Dykes spoke with the media again on Wednesday to preview the USF game, break down his starting quarterback and more. Here's what he had to say. On first impressions of Tanner Mordecai: "The thing with Tanner is he had obviously played behind some really good quarterbacks at Oklahoma, had been in some real battles with those guys to see who the starter was going to be and it hadn't gone his way. Just wanted an opportunity to go play. Get on the field. Very similar to Shane Buechele. Shane was kind of in the same situation although it started a little different for Shane.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 6 DAYS AGO