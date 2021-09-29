SMU football: Sonny Dykes said Mustangs have 'moved on' from postgame drama after win at TCU
The latest clash between SMU and TCU football may be in the rear-view mirror, but the heat is still turned on. The Mustangs retained the Iron Skillet in a 42-34 road win, but it was not short on postgame drama. SMU head coach Sonny Dykes, however, said he and his team moved past a saga that included a postgame flag-plant attempt, accusations from TCU head coach Gary Patterson and then a rather blunt statement issued Tuesday by Mustangs athletic director Rick Hart.247sports.com
Comments / 0