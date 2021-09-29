CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Australia

CNN Shuts Down Access to Facebook Pages in Australia After Court Ruling Holding Media Outlets Liable for Commenters

By Scott Shackford
Reason.com
Reason.com
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

In response to Australian court decisions holding media companies legally liable for the comments by users, CNN has blocked access to some of its Facebook pages from users in that country. This is an inevitable outcome of a bad decision and a reminder of why it's important not to try...

reason.com

Comments / 114

sonja rich
7d ago

this is rich coming from cnn. who calls lies they tell journalism and divide America. calls for censorship and canceling of people

Reply(15)
90
cal girl
7d ago

Wow what happened to freedom of speech- this is getting ugly people- And we’re going to just sit back and watch it happen until it’s too late huh

Reply(3)
32
yourkidswillpay4it
7d ago

Comments can be turned off CNN lies and has been paying too many settlements that's why they're making this choice..... blame the commentary that can be turned off though🤣🤣🤣🤣

Reply(2)
22
Reason.com

Reason.com

Washington, DC
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Reason.com is the leading libertarian magazine covering news, politics, science, culture, and more through articles, videos, and podcasts.

 http://reason.com

