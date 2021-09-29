CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dr. Ala Stanford, Black Doctors COVID-19 Consortium Founder, Honored With George H.W. Bush Points Of Light Award

By CBS3 Staff
CBS Philly
 8 days ago

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A local doctor who has played a critical role in Philadelphia’s pandemic fight has received a national honor. Dr. Ala Stanford, the founder of the Black Doctors COVID-19 Consortium, accepted the George H.W. Bush Points Of Light Award on Tuesday night .

It honors people who are driving significant and sustained impact through their actions.

To date, the Black Doctors COVID-19 Consortium has tested more than 250,000 patients for the coronavirus and vaccinated more than 52,000 Philadelphians.

