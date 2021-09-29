These All-Black Outfits Are Sure to Add Elegance to Your Wardrobe
By Neha Jamil
Who can say no to a black dress? Whether heading to a formal event or a casual meetup, an all-black outfit can help you stand out in a crowd when styled correctly. Add some chic and elegant all-black outfits to your wardrobe this fall. Here are some gorgeous all-black outfits...
While out for an evening with Justine Skye, Lori Harvey dressed head-to-toe in one of her best ensembles. Who are we kidding? Every outfit this woman owns gets an A+ in our book. But needless to say, her velvet orange cutout crop top was the star of the show this time around — and it also happens to retail for $112. The piece comes from London-based label Loudbrandstudios, which is founded by Jedidiah Duyile and aims to connect women to their confidence through clothing. Inspired by African culture and early 2000s silhouettes, the high-quality fabric used through all of the collections is sourced in London with comfort in mind.
Strap on your heels and touch up your lip gloss because Cardi B came ready to battle at Paris Fashion Week this year. After turning heads in a feathery red dress from the 1995 Mugler fall couture collection, Cardi executed another showstopping entrace outside her hotel in France, and the corset on her most recent gown basically doubles as a suit of armor.
Gone are the days when formal attire for women was limited to pantsuits and blazers. Now, there are a lot of other options. In fact, there are so many options that sometimes, choosing the right outfit becomes a difficult decision. As a working woman, you need to look confident. And...
For spring, Miuccia Prada decided to cut it up. “To cut is powerful – it is a direct action, something very basic that can have enormous impact,” she said ahead of her latest show. “Today, I am interested in the idea of economy – of paring back, working with the existing, the real, to transform what we already have.” So, it was a wardrobe of everyday pieces – chinos, blue-collar working shirts, knit sweaters, car coats – that formed the basis of her Spring/Summer 2022 Miu Miu collection. But, as suggested by the collection’s title – ‘Basic Instincts’ – there was something subversive and provocative in store.
Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY. Looking to...
There's nothing quite like buying a new pair of boots to gear up for the start of a new season. No matter the time of year, there's something about a comfy pair of booties that add an effortlessly cool touch to any outfit. The only hard part is choosing from the plethora of choices out there.
Elvira : Mistress of Darkness (1988) Elvira isn't just the Mistress of Darkness, but a style icon. One can never go wrong with a plunging neckline on a sexy black dress. Elvira really shines in the use of accessories. Head scarfs trended throughout summer in pastels and nautical prints, but bring the trend into fall with an animal print like Elvira. Decking out your car's interior to match is optional.
Ciara proved she is her own brand’s No. 1 fan this week by modeling pieces from her new LITA line.
The “1, 2 Step” singer opted for a fall-ready ensemble from the brand, opting for a gray high-neck midi dress complete with a slit leg and a knit fabric; similar designs from LITA retail for $348 at Nordstrom with Ciara’s beanie available for $128, too.
The LITA by Ciara label offers up an eco-conscious appeal, sold online as well as in-person at select Norstrom stores; additionally, 3% of net revenue of brand purchases will go towards the Why Not You Foundation, a...
Sweatpants were the sartorial heroes of 2020, as many Hollywood insiders opted to pair their Zoom meeting-ready button-downs and blouses with cozier off-camera pieces. A favorite errand-running staple among celebrities, joggers are the decidedly more elevated version of the classic loungewear silhouette, making them versatile fashion pieces that transition well from autumn through spring.
If you’re ready to upgrade your worn-out lockdown joggers in favor of fall-ready pieces, we’ve rounded up some of the best joggers for women. Our top picks come from cool labels often spotted on Meghan Markle, Demi Moore, Dakota Johnson, LeBron James, Kendall Jenner and other stylish...
Chelsea boots have long been a fall staple—they're sleek, versatile, and lend just the right amount of cool to any look. Designers from Stella McCartney to Proenza Schouler are also breathing new life into the classic ankle boot style this fall, with details like ultra-thick platform soles and contrasting stitching. Whether you stick to basic black, or like yours with a little more statement-making capabilities, shop the best Chelsea boots of the season ahead.
When it comes to clothes, people tend to put style ahead of comfort. With the appearance of athleisure, though, people gradually started switching out skinny jeans and tight shirts for comfy yet stylish joggers, tights, and oversized shirts. Recently, however, one fitness brand appeared that aims to redefine athleisure. With...
All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Face masks are still part of our reality as the Delta variant surges, from styles you can workout in to formal face masks. As an essential protective piece that benefits our health and safety by preventing the spread of COVID-19—including those who are fully vaccinated—we’re serious about stocking up on a robust assortment. While you might already have a mask preference for everyday wear—be it an N95, disposable two-ply style, or reusable cotton design—you might not have as many elegant masks to pair with fanciful ensembles when dressing up. Of course, you certainly can wear the same styles you use today for coffee runs, commuting, or a workout class. But if you typically delight in impeccable coordination, a formal face mask brings your look to the next level for occasions when the dress code calls for cocktail, festive, or black-tie attire.
When it comes to shopping for myself, while I do love to snag an out-there trend here and there, I mostly stick to staple pieces that I know I'm going to wear again and again. I'm all about styles that can be paired with various items in my closet, that can be worn in many different ways, and that will continue to remain just as cool as they were the day I bought them. (I've cringed too many times looking back at old photos of outlandish outfits.) And I'm not alone in this sentiment. My boss, Natalie Cantell, says that this season, she's reinvesting in classic wear-on-repeat items, including ribbed tops, straight-leg jeans, versatile layers, and leather loafers. Want to hear a little secret? She's snagging all of these pieces from EVEREVE. She sent me photos of some of her finds, and after popping onto the site, I accidentally found even more great options. Want to take a look? Keep scrolling to see the fall essentials I'm declaring wardrobe staples.
We’re having a tough time with fashion trends at the moment. Being dictated to is not cool and when it comes to personal style, our fashion philosophy is you do you. The catwalk is echoing this mood as individual designers and high street brands are focusing on their own MO rather than flipping from minis to maxis… boho to tailored… and back… every. single. season…
Fall is upon us, and temperatures are getting cooler, which means we're about to spend more time indoors than we already do. How do we make this something to look forward to? We invite hygge—a Danish word that loosely means warmth, comfort, and simplicity—into our lives with intentionality. One tangible way is through what we wear, which has been proven time and again to influence our mental state. Below, we're rounding up seven wardrobe staples that will bring the beautifully satisfying feeling of hygge into your life this season, and the rest of the year, too.
Fall is in the air, and Coach Outlet knows it. The designer fashion retailer is offering deep discounts on everything from their signature handbags to hats, coats and gloves as the weather takes a turn toward the crisp and cool. Some items are available up to 65% off right now,...
Autumn is finally upon us as we wave goodbye to balmy evenings in sandals and shorts and hello to chunky knit jumpers, boots and scarves. The autumn season requires us to be ready for rain, wind and a few rays of sunshine, but what is your hero buy?. From the...
Over wearing sky-high heels and classic flats? We have a solution for you. This year, invest in something in between: a pair of stylish mules. These chic shoes are ideal for the office, date night, and beyond. The best part is that they come in an endless styles, so you can get the pair that is just right for you.
"I think we’re dismantling the idea of rules and trends in fashion. Style is relative. Style is personal," Scot Louie tells ESSENCE. Temperatures have dropped and the fall breezes have arrived, it is officially time to transition out our summer wardrobe and bring those cool weather-friendly pieces to the front of the closet. This season is always a prime time for fashion. It’s not too cold yet, so you don’t have to completely hide your outfit with a humongous coat, and it’s the perfect opportunity to layer outfits with style.
