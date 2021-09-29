Auditions announced for the Oswego Players production of The Man Who Came to Dinner
OSWEGO - Director Troy Pepper and The Oswego Players have announced they will hold open auditions for their production of “The Man Who Came to Dinner,” by George S. Kaufman and Moss Hart. Working along side Pepper will be Inez M. Parker, assistant to the director and Peter Mahan, stage manager. The cast includes roles for nine women and 15 men. Their ages range from 15 years to 60+ years old.www.nny360.com
