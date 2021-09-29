Auditions announced for the Oswego Players production of The Man Who Came to Dinner

The Whitefish Theatre Co. is holding auditions for a winter production of “Elf The Musical” on Sept. 27 and 28 at the O’Shaughnessy Center in Whitefish. Auditions will be held from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. for young actors 12 to 18 years old only. Auditions for adults begin at 7:30 p.m. Arrive early to fill out an audition application and a waiver form. Enter at the north side of the building. Due to the recent spike in Covid-19 cases, masks are highly recommended when you enter the building, although you will be able to remove them during your audition. No preparation is required for the audition. Do not attend if you are feeling sick.

WHITEFISH, MT ・ 14 DAYS AGO