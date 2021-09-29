CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hopkins County, TX

Hopkins county FFA students garner top prizes at regional fairs

 8 days ago
Hopkins County’s FFA students showed up and showed out at local fairs, winning prizes from livestock showing to public speaking. Please note: some judging is still ongoing, and students from throughout the county are still showing their livestock. Results will be posted when available. Four-States Fair in Texarkana. Isaac Taylor...

