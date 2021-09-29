Hopkins county FFA students garner top prizes at regional fairs

4-H members all across the country will be celebrating National 4-H Week, and our Hopkins County 4-H members are no exception! County Judge Robert Newsom recognized the Hopkins County 4-H program by reading the proclamation during Commissioners’ Court and we are ready to kick things off! The first event will be the 4-H Project Show, where 4-H members can enter Art, Baked Goods, Crafts, Clothing, Decorated Clothing/Accessories, Food Preservation, General Sewing, Holiday, Horticulture, Jewelry, Leather work, Metal work, Needlework, Photography, Poetry, Scrapbooks, and Woodworking. Items will be accepted at the Extension Office between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m., Monday thru Friday, October 4 thru 7. Judging will take place on Friday, October 8 and items will be on display to the public during the week of October 11 thru 15.

HOPKINS COUNTY, TX ・ 7 DAYS AGO