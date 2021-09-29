CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mailbag: How Impactful Will Rashod Bateman's Return Be?

By Garrett Downing, Ryan Mink
baltimoreravens.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMink: Rashod Bateman was the Ravens' top draft pick for a reason. They envisioned a big role for him this season as part of the trio with Marquise "Hollywood" Brown and Sammy Watkins. Bateman certainly looked primed to be a major contributor when he was healthy enough to practice in training camp. He's both fast and quick and can make plays in all areas of the field. Once he's ready to play in a game (no indication on when that will be quite yet), that will free up Offensive Coordinator Greg Roman to exploit more mismatches because it gives Baltimore another outside threat. Brown can play more in the slot and move around the formation. Bateman, who played in the slot in college, can also do the same. Basically, Bateman's return gives the Ravens a more versatile offense.

www.baltimoreravens.com

Pro Football Rumors

Ravens, RB Latavius Murray agree to deal

The Ravens have agreed to sign Latavius Murray (Twitter link via Adam Schefter of ESPN.com). It’s a one-year deal for the running back, giving Baltimore yet another accomplished veteran in the backfield. The Ravens recently added Le’Veon Bell and Devonta Freeman to their practice squad, giving them the most star-studded...
NFL
baltimoreravens.com

Eisenberg: Keeping Lamar Jackson Healthy Is Everything

Now that the Ravens are finished with the humdrum business of traveling more than halfway across the country to dominate a previously undefeated team in front of 76,000 face-painted fans screaming for their heads, it's time for some real drama. You know what I'm talking about, right? In 2021, real...
NFL
SportsGrid

Rashod Bateman Activated from Injured Reserve

Https://twitter.com/AdamSchefter/status/1443219508467015681. Bateman missed the first three games of the year after undergoing core muscle surgery in August, but he has been activated from injured reserve in time for Wednesday’s practice. That’s an excellent sign for the talented rookie, who should give the Ravens’ passing attack another quality option. He was a first-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft after a highly productive college career at Minnesota. His sophomore season was particularly impressive, racking up 1,219 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns at just 20 years old. He will eventually pair with Marquise Brown, Sammy Watkins, and Mark Andrews to give Lamar Jackson the best group of pass-catchers of his early career.
NFL
numberfire.com

Ravens designated Rashod Bateman (core) for return

The Baltimore Ravens designated rookie wide receiver Rashod Bateman (core muscle surgery) for return from injured reserve. The Ravens now have a 21-day window to add Bateman to their active roster. The first-round pick is expected to practice on Wednesday for the first time since he underwent core muscle surgery in August. Bateman may not be ready to play in Week 4 against the Denver Broncos after the extended absence, but he could be ready to make his NFL debut for Baltimore's Week 5 matchup with the Indianapolis Colts. Bateman's addition could take some targets away from Marquise Brown, Sammy Watkins, and Mark Andrews, but it should help Lamar Jackson and the Ravens offense as a whole.
NFL
chatsports.com

Ravens fans should temper early expectations for Rashod Bateman

The Baltimore Ravens are set to see the return of highly-touted rookie wide receiver Rashod Bateman in the near future. But while hopes are high that he can make an immediate impact, expectations should probably be tempered. Bateman quickly made a strong first impression in the spring as one of...
NFL
The Baltimore Sun

Ravens roundtable: Answering questions about Lamar Jackson, the defense’s ceiling and the AFC North race

A month into the season, the 2021 Ravens have already seen a lot, from a new rash of injuries to a record-setting field goal to an accusation that “player safety is secondary” in Baltimore. With the 3-1 Ravens preparing for Monday’s prime-time game against the Indianapolis Colts, Baltimore Sun reporters Childs Walker and Jonas Shaffer and editor C.J. Doon addressed some of this season’s ...
NFL
baltimoreravens.com

Eisenberg: 50 Words or Less

Various thoughts on various things, all in 50 words or less:. While dealing with various absences and up-and-down performances early in the season, the Ravens have never needed big things from Lamar Jackson more than they do now. Where would they be without a playmaking quarterback who has generated 1,012 total yards (combined rushing and passing) in three games? Don't ask.
NFL
baltimoreravens.com

By the Numbers: Ravens vs. Broncos

The completion percentage of Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, which ranks second in the NFL behind Dallas' Dak Prescott. Denver's all-time regular-season home record versus the Ravens, including five straight victories dating back to 2005. Denver's all-time regular-season home record versus the Ravens, including five straight victories dating back to 2005.
NFL
baltimoreravens.com

Lamar Jackson Returns to Practice

Lamar Jackson's back has bothered him this week, but on Friday he was back where he belongs. The Ravens quarterback returned to practice Friday after missing two straight days. Offensive Coordinator Greg Roman told reporters Thursday that he did not think Jackson's injury was serious. However, having Jackson back on...
NFL
baltimoreravens.com

Everything You Need to Know: Ravens vs. Broncos

TV: CBS Channel 13 (Baltimore), WUSA Channel 9 (Washington); CBS crew Andrew Catalon (play-by-play), James Lofton (analyst), Amanda Balionis (sideline) Radio: WBAL (1090 AM) & 98 Rock (97.9 FM), Gerry Sandusky (play-by-play), Femi Ayanbadejo (analyst) The Ravens will try for their third straight win in a game that could have...
NFL
KREX

Broncos knew what was coming but still couldn’t stop it

DENVER (AP) — Vic Fangio didn’t appreciate John Harbaugh’s decision to have Lamar Jackson sweep left on the final snap of Baltimore’s 23-7 win in Denver just so the Ravens could match the longest streak in NFL history of 100-yard rushing games. “I thought it was kind of bull (expletive),” the Broncos coach said Monday […]
NFL
baltimoreravens.com

Defense Has Its Best Showing Yet in Denver

Baltimore had its best defensive effort of the season during a 23-7 victory over the previously undefeated Broncos, in a complete game from a defense that had been looking for this kind of statement. It was an impressive and punishing performance as Baltimore had five sacks, 11 quarterback hits, and...
NFL
baltimoreravens.com

Late for Work 10/1: Predictions for Ravens vs. Broncos

Through the first three weeks of the season, every Ravens game has been excruciatingly close. The Ravens (2-1) could be 3-0 just as easily as 0-3. So what are the pundits expecting when Baltimore plays the Broncos (3-0) in Denver on Sunday? Another close game that could go either way.
NFL
baltimoreravens.com

Le'Veon Bell Elevated From P-Squad, Derek Wolfe Placed on IR

Le'Veon Bell is in position to make his Ravens debut, as he has been elevated from the practice squad for Sunday's game in Denver. Bell is one of the two permitted practice squad elevations, along with defensive back Kevon Seymour. The Ravens have also placed defensive end Derek Wolfe on...
NFL

