Mailbag: How Impactful Will Rashod Bateman's Return Be?

Mink: Rashod Bateman was the Ravens' top draft pick for a reason. They envisioned a big role for him this season as part of the trio with Marquise "Hollywood" Brown and Sammy Watkins. Bateman certainly looked primed to be a major contributor when he was healthy enough to practice in training camp. He's both fast and quick and can make plays in all areas of the field. Once he's ready to play in a game (no indication on when that will be quite yet), that will free up Offensive Coordinator Greg Roman to exploit more mismatches because it gives Baltimore another outside threat. Brown can play more in the slot and move around the formation. Bateman, who played in the slot in college, can also do the same. Basically, Bateman's return gives the Ravens a more versatile offense.