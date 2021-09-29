CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Pumpkin Festival to feature live music

nny360.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOSWEGO - The CNY Pumpkin Festival returns to the city of Oswego’s Washington Square Park from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 2 and Sunday, Oct. 3. This free, two-day fall festival will feature a variety of live music throughout the weekend in addition to kid’s activities, amusement and pony rides, food and marketplace vendors, a corn maze, games, and the scarecrow scramble three-legged race. This family focused festival is being presented by the Oswego YMCA with support from the city of Oswego.

www.nny360.com

Comments / 0

Related
neworleanslocal.com

Crescent City Chamber Music Festival

The Crescent City Chamber Music Festival (CCMF) will commemorate its sixth anniversary with seven free public concerts at venues throughout New Orleans from September 30 to October 10, 2021. I am thrilled to be back home in the city that I love, teaching music and also working to grow the...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
KXAN

Bastrop Music Festival highlights community through live music

BASTROP, Texas (KXAN) — Starting Thursday, the City of Bastrop will be home to a four-day live music festival — the Bastrop Music Festival. The third annual event is back after more it was delayed for more than a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The festival will feature nearly...
BASTROP, TX
WISH-TV

Indy Night Market food festival returns featuring music, activities, more

The Indy Night Market is back for Fall and with a new location! This event brings together everything local when it comes to the Indiana food scene. Victoria Beaty, executive director of Growing Places Indy, Chef Whitney Barnett of Cibo Catering & Events, and Nicole Kearney, owner of Sip & Share Wine, joined us today to tells us all about what you can expect from them and other vendors. They also made CIBO Lavender Lemonade mixed with Sip & Share Wines Intention Riesling, BBQ ribs with Conjure Zinfandel and Gratitude Red Blend.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sinatra
Person
Justin Timberlake
enidbuzz.com

Shred Dirt Revival Music Festival

ENID, OK - The Shred Dirt Revival music festival will take place Saturday, October 2, 2021 at 4:00 p.m. It will be held outside behind The Barn at 909 W. Oak, Enid, Oklahoma. "This festival showcases some of Kansas and Oklahoma's best songwriters and musicians in the music scene. We've got some Americana, Red Dirt, old fashioned country, and some great rock and roll," said event organizer Tammy Wilson. "I'm so excited for this lineup. Every one of these musicians is absolutely incredible and this is going to be a great evening of music."
Augusta Free Press

Gift ideas for music festival lovers

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. Gifts are meant to be personal. So if you want to get something special for someone you care about, an avid music festival lover, where do you even begin?. Especially considering that they have likely been severely deprived of experiencing the one...
MUSIC
Elgin Courier

Third annual music festival captivates Bastrop with four days of live music

The third annual Bastrop Music Festival captivated the city of Bastrop for four days, September 23 through 26, with live music.Almost 40 acts were featured in venues all over the city, with local musicians like Chubby Knuckle Choir, Deezie Brown, Larryland Blues Band, The Peterson Brothers, Libby Koch, Ben Zuniga, Linda Greene and the Soultines and Phil Hurley. Other musicians, like the Taylor Young Band, Sour Bridges, Jordan Matthew Young, Joni & The Possum Posse, Shinyribs, David Beck’s Tejano Weekend and Texas Tycoons, to name a few, were also on stage.Venues included The Old Town Restaurant and Bar, 602 Brewing, Neighbors ...
BASTROP, TX
Palm Beach Interactive

Best things to do: Surfboard Festival; performing dogs show; free movie and live music

Editor's note: Due to concerns about the coronavirus, some events may have been canceled or rescheduled after The Post's deadline for publication. Have a surfboard you're looking to sell or in need of a new one for the season? Browse among selections from Surfboard Broker, Gypsy Life Surf Shop, Stoke Surfboards, Roro Threads, Delray Surf Club, We Due Best and more. There will also be live music by local surfers Brett Statska, No More Monday Blues, Jakob Takos and Pete Barra. Benefits ocean-related organizations including the Surfing Florida Museum, Surf Ride PBC, Sandoway Discovery, Sea Keepers and Crossing for CF.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Music#Fall Festival#Volunteers#Amusement#The Oswego Ymca#The Desantis Orchestra#The Jonas Brothers#Americana#Oswegoymca Org#Oswego Ymca Facebook
thecitymenus.com

Fourth Annual Fall Festival Features Costumes, Characters, Candy, and Pumpkins Galore

Ashley Park’s fourth annual Fall Festival is returning this year welcoming all things fall! The free event, sponsored by Georgia Military College Fayetteville Campus, is taking place on The Green next to DSW on Saturday, October 23 from 10am-noon. The Fall Festival features trick-or-treating from select Ashley Park merchants and...
FESTIVAL
star-revue.com

Last Taste of Summer Music Festivals

It’ll be four days into the fall, but the Last Taste of Summer Festival is set to squeeze the last drops out of the season while raising money for food relief. The evening, presented by Humbler.co, Chelsea Records NY & Sustainable United Neighborhoods (S.U.N.) will start at 7:00 pm at The Bushwick Generator and run until the last of the five acts booked have played.
BROOKLYN, NY
nwaonline.com

LIVE! in NWA: Hillberry Festival, plus live music all over NWA

The Hillberry Harvest Moon Festival returns to The Farm campground in Eureka Springs Oct. 7-10. The music and camping festival also includes food and craft vendors and is rain or shine at 1 Blue Heron Lane in Eureka Springs. $60-$190 for full one to four-day passes. Children age 12 and younger are free. (888) 762-7158; hillberryfestival.com.
EUREKA SPRINGS, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Music
Leader-Telegram

Huge pumpkins highlight Altoona festival

ALTOONA — Large pumpkins, some weighing more than 1,000 pounds, were the stars of the show Saturday at the 2021 River Prairie Ginormous Pumpkin Festival at River Prairie Park in Altoona. The festival celebrates giant pumpkins and their growers. This year, the weigh-off prize purse was set at more than...
ALTOONA, WI
Post Register

Treefort Music Festival is back in Boise

The Treefort Music Festival is back in full swing after being postponed for almost two and a half years. Event organizers wanted to make this year's event as safe as possible by requiring all attendees to show proof of a COVID-19 test done within the last 48 hours or proof of vaccination.
BOISE, ID
theavtimes.com

Live mural demonstrations, artists, living water statues to be featured at Kaleidoscope: Art & Music Festival

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale’s Parks and Recreation department has announced the roster of artists and muralists who will be featured at the fifth annual Kaleidoscope Art & Music Festival, a unique art extravaganza, on Saturday, Oct. 9, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Palmdale Amphitheater, 2723 Rancho Vista Blvd. Admission and parking are free.
PALMDALE, CA
culturemap.com

Ramblin' Roads Music Festival

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. The Ramblin' Roads Music Festival will take over the city of Arlington the first weekend of October. The three-day palooza will take place just about everywhere there's a stage in Arlington: Levitt Pavilion, Arlington Music Hall, Texas Live, and more than 15 other venues, big and small.
ARLINGTON, TX
hppr.org

Hello, Walls: HOODOO Mural Festival Celebrates 2nd Year with Live Music & Art This Saturday in downtown Amarillo

When I get to talk about public art projects on High Plains Morning, it’s always a good day. I’m a huge fan of murals, especially the ones that popped up across Amarillo during the HOODOO Mural Festival in 2019. The torch has been passed to a new team managing the fest this year, so we were excited to welcome them into the studio. Thanks to Katt Massey & Andrew Hall of HOODOO for sharing some insight regarding this year’s artists, wall locations, and the big party happening this Saturday from at 6th & Polk (right next to HPPR Studios in Amarillo!). Check out the painters, musicians, and other activities by clicking here; it all starts at 3:00 pm CT and go into the night.
AMARILLO, TX
WMNF

WMNF to broadcast live from Gasparilla Music Festival

WMNF is thrilled to announce that we will be broadcasting live from the Morgan Automative ​Stage on Saturday, Oct. 2nd, the second day of this year’s Gasparilla Music Festival. For those still social-distancing, tune in Saturday for full sets of live music free on 88.5FM in Tampa Bay, and on...
FESTIVAL

Comments / 0

Community Policy