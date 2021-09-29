Pumpkin Festival to feature live music
OSWEGO - The CNY Pumpkin Festival returns to the city of Oswego’s Washington Square Park from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 2 and Sunday, Oct. 3. This free, two-day fall festival will feature a variety of live music throughout the weekend in addition to kid’s activities, amusement and pony rides, food and marketplace vendors, a corn maze, games, and the scarecrow scramble three-legged race. This family focused festival is being presented by the Oswego YMCA with support from the city of Oswego.www.nny360.com
