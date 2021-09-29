Pumpkin Festival to feature live music

When I get to talk about public art projects on High Plains Morning, it’s always a good day. I’m a huge fan of murals, especially the ones that popped up across Amarillo during the HOODOO Mural Festival in 2019. The torch has been passed to a new team managing the fest this year, so we were excited to welcome them into the studio. Thanks to Katt Massey & Andrew Hall of HOODOO for sharing some insight regarding this year’s artists, wall locations, and the big party happening this Saturday from at 6th & Polk (right next to HPPR Studios in Amarillo!). Check out the painters, musicians, and other activities by clicking here; it all starts at 3:00 pm CT and go into the night.

AMARILLO, TX ・ 6 DAYS AGO