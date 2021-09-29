Port Townsend Police Log | Leave it to cleaver

The Port Townsend Police department received a total of 140 calls between Friday, Sept. 11, and Thursday, Sept. 16. Below are selected reports. At 5:50 p.m4., Saturday, Sept. 11, a theft was reported at Henery Hardware. A man wearing a white shirt in a wheelchair was observed on video surveillance, and in person, putting something behind him and between his legs. Officers contacted the man outside of the entrance and asked if they could look.