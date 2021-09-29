CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Port Townsend, WA

Port Townsend Police Log | Leave it to cleaver

By Leader news staff news@ptleader.com
Port Townsend Leader
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Port Townsend Police department received a total of 140 calls between Friday, Sept. 11, and Thursday, Sept. 16. Below are selected reports. At 5:50 p.m4., Saturday, Sept. 11, a theft was reported at Henery Hardware. A man wearing a white shirt in a wheelchair was observed on video surveillance, and in person, putting something behind him and between his legs. Officers contacted the man outside of the entrance and asked if they could look.

www.ptleader.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

U.S. Senate begins preliminary vote on debt ceiling hike

WASHINGTON, Oct 7 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate on Thursday began a procedural vote aimed at trying to pass a stop-gap increase in the Treasury Department's $28.4 trillion borrowing authority as lawmakers rushed to stanch worries about a debt default in less than two weeks. That came after hours of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

Senate locks in deal to vote on debt ceiling hike Thursday

The Senate has locked in a deal to pass a short-term debt ceiling extension on Thursday. Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) finalized the agreement to hold up to four hours of debate on the debt ceiling extension, followed by a key procedural hurdle to end debate on the bill, which will require 60 votes, around 7:30 p.m.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Port Townsend, WA
Crime & Safety
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
City
Port Townsend, WA
The Hill

Alleged Texas high school shooter released from jail

A student who is accused of opening fire in a Texas high school on Wednesday has been released on bond, according to multiple reports. Timothy George Simpkins, 18, posted a $75,000 bond and was released from Tarrant County Jail on Thursday, according to local ABC affiliate WFAA. Four people were injured in the shooting.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Cleaver#San Juan#Mental Health#Henery Hardware#Sims Way

Comments / 0

Community Policy