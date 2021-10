Mastodon have shared the video for Teardrinker, the first official single from ninth album, Hushed And Grim – out on October 29 via Reprise. Invoking their evolution once again, the elegiac track’s melodic riff cuts through a steady groove before a haunting hook takes hold, “I can see your face, and I feel the pain, and I feel the shame that I have let you down again.” The vocal call-and-response spirals into warbling guitar leads, and one last cathartic blast of distortion and drums. In the accompanying clip directed by Lorenzo Diego Carrera, the band enters an empty warehouse before being immersed into four uniquely curated mini universes, each of them feeding tears to a greater deity filling it with more life and power.

MUSIC ・ 6 DAYS AGO