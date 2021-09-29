CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Tight End Rankings: NFL Fantasy Week 4

By Mark Strausberg
AthlonSports.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDo you think maybe the Jacksonville Jaguars read my fantasy tight end rankings article last week and that's why they went out and acquired Dan Arnold? So where does he now fit into my Week 4 TE rankings?. I do like him this week, probably more than others, but I...

athlonsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
fantasypros.com

Quarterback & Tight End Streamers: Week 4 (2021 Fantasy Football)

Normalcy is starting to kick in. We’re not quite there, but we are starting to see things look clearer. Some things we were quite adamant about heading into the season are clearly not true. The Washington Football Team’s defense is not elite. The addition of Julio Jones has not made the Tennessee Titans any better on offense. One thing is for sure: Brandin Cooks is good at football no matter which team he plays on or who is throwing him the ball. Mike Williams is becoming a first-round stud. But we are also reminded that those things that ‘make you go hmm’ still exist. Cordarrelle Patterson has the WR/RB tag in Yahoo. Excluding Week 3’s Monday night game stats, he is currently WR12 and RB6. For those of you scoring at home, that translates to a WR1 and an RB1 on a team that has scored only five touchdowns in total. No one saw that coming. One more thing is also certain. Streaming tight ends continues to be a labor of hate. Man, it is ugly out there, and we are only approaching Week 4!
NFL
AthlonSports.com

Waiver Wire Week 5: Damien Williams, Samaje Perine, Dawson Knox

Fantasy managers have another week where they have to deal with injuries, especially to running backs. Dalvin Cook returned, but he did not put up RB1 numbers. Christian McCaffrey remains out and Elijah Mitchell sat out another game. On the field, Joe Mixon and David Montgomery both limped off, putting their Week 5 availability in doubt. Look at your roster: you need to own the backup to your stud running back. You never know what is going to happen and each week that is proven again and again. After that, check out the rest of the waiver wire list.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Another Urban Meyer Bar Video Has Surfaced

Urban Meyer apologized on Monday morning for the video that went viral showing the head coach at a bar in Columbus, Ohio over the weekend. The video, which had Meyer trending nationally on Twitter on Saturday, showed the head coach getting danced on by a young woman who was not his wife. Meyer apologized for the video on Monday morning, saying he acted poorly.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Urban Meyer
Person
Trevor Lawrence
Larry Brown Sports

Reason Cowboys cut Jaylon Smith revealed

Jaylon Smith has been with the Dallas Cowboys since 2016, made the Pro Bowl in 2019, and signed a big contract with the team two years ago. Tuesday’s news that the team was cutting him left many stunned. So, why would Dallas get rid of Smith, especially when they still...
NFL
hot969boston.com

Cam Newton Announces Future Plans

FOXBOROUGH, MA - SEPTEMBER 27: Cam Newton #1 of the New England Patriots runs the ball in the first half against the Las Vegas Raiders at Gillette Stadium on September 27, 2020 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Kathryn Riley/Getty Images)
NFL
FanSided

Chicago Bears trade quarterback Andy Dalton in these 2 deals

It is officially a new era for the Chicago Bears. Just two days after reiterating that Andy Dalton was his starter when healthy, head coach Matt Nagy turned the tables. On Wednesday, Nagy confirmed that Justin Fields would be the team’s starting quarterback going forward. It was a move that came far too late, and many believe Nagy’s hand may have been forced.
NFL
The Spun

Las Vegas Raiders Sign Notable Wide Receiver

The Las Vegas Raiders are reportedly signing a new player at the wide receiver position. According to reports from ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler on Wednesday night, Jon Gruden and the Las Vegas front office were impressed by a recent tryout for former Chicago Bears wide receiver Javon Wims. In...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fantasy Sports#Jaguars#American Football#Te#The Te1 Party#Hoosiers
SB Nation

Cam Newton revealed the real story of why he was cut by the Patriots

It’s been almost two weeks since the Patriots cut Cam Newton, and now the QB has responded in one of the most frank, fascinating interviews pro football has ever seen. On Friday morning Newton released a 45 minute video titled “My Side Of The Story,” where he sat down with his father, Cecil Newton Sr. to discuss his process of getting cut.
NFL
The Spun

Drew Brees Has Brutally Honest Admission On Jameis Winston

It’s safe to say Drew Brees was impressed by Jameis Winston’s 2021 starting quarterback debut with the New Orleans Saints. Winston led the Saints to a blowout win over Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. New Orleans crushed Green Bay, 38-3, in a game that was every bit as ugly as the final score would indicate. Winston didn’t throw for a ton of yards, but he piled up five touchdowns in the blowout victory.
NFL
Golf Digest

Jaguars players reportedly laughed in Urban Meyer’s face when he tried apologizing for his latest controversy

By now, there’s not a football literate soul on earth who isn’t aware of the Urban Meyer crisis brewing in Duval. After weeks of speculation that Meyer might duck and run after just a couple games to take the vacant USC position, the tables turned this weekend when Meyer was spotted in an Ohio bar “dancing” with a much younger woman who was most definitely not named Shelley Meyer. Combined with the Jaguars’ 0-4 record to start the season, Meyer is now officially on the hot seat, with rumors swirling Tuesday that he was on the brink of a being fired. Ultimately Meyer survived by the skin of his teeth, but the statement from Jaguars owner Shad Khan made it clear he was about as close as you can get to being sh*tcanned without actually being sh*tcanned.
NFL
FanSided

3 quarterbacks who should be benched after Week 2

While injuries plagued a few starting quarterbacks around the league on Sunday, there were three starters in particular that performed less than average. After the first slate of games drew to a close on Sunday afternoon, there were a number of starting quarterbacks that suffered injuries. Tua Tagovailoa, Andy Dalton, Tyrod Taylor and Carson Wentz were all hit by injuries that caused them to be out of the game.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
thecomeback.com

The Miami Dolphins will have a new starting quarterback this Sunday

While the second-year quarterback got good news when initial x-rays were negative, word came down on Wednesday that Tua’s ribs were indeed fractured after further testing. That means Tagovailoa will miss this weekend’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders. “We decided to run some more tests, we ran them, and...
NFL
The Spun

Mike Greenberg Says 1 NFL Team Was ‘Screwed’ On Sunday

Justin Tucker made history in the Baltimore Ravens last-second win over the Detroit Lions on Sunday when he drilled a 66-yard field goal as time expired. The kick not only allowed Baltimore to escape with a necessary victory on the road, but was also the longest made field goal in league history.
NFL
FanSided

3 quarterbacks the Steelers should replace Big Ben with

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a Ben Roethlisberger problem this season. Here are three quarterbacks that should replace the former two-time Super Bowl champion. The Pittsburgh Steelers were already making a risk in 2021 by bringing back quarterback Ben Roethlisberger for another season. Last year, there were signs that the two-time Super Bowl champion’s arm was no longer the same. Yet, they wanted to give it another go.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy