Tight End Rankings: NFL Fantasy Week 4

Normalcy is starting to kick in. We’re not quite there, but we are starting to see things look clearer. Some things we were quite adamant about heading into the season are clearly not true. The Washington Football Team’s defense is not elite. The addition of Julio Jones has not made the Tennessee Titans any better on offense. One thing is for sure: Brandin Cooks is good at football no matter which team he plays on or who is throwing him the ball. Mike Williams is becoming a first-round stud. But we are also reminded that those things that ‘make you go hmm’ still exist. Cordarrelle Patterson has the WR/RB tag in Yahoo. Excluding Week 3’s Monday night game stats, he is currently WR12 and RB6. For those of you scoring at home, that translates to a WR1 and an RB1 on a team that has scored only five touchdowns in total. No one saw that coming. One more thing is also certain. Streaming tight ends continues to be a labor of hate. Man, it is ugly out there, and we are only approaching Week 4!

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO